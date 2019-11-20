Cowboy Hoops Looks to Build Off Big Win Against Detroit Mercy, Hosts Louisiana Thursday

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys close out their four-game homestand on Thursday hosting Louisiana in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start. It will mark the third meeting between the schools and the second in Laramie.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with 2-3 overall record after beating Detroit Mercy 76-49 on Tuesday. It was the largest win by the Cowboys since Allen Edwards’ first win as head coach in 2016-17, which was an 88-49 score. Wyoming is holding opponents to 38 percent from the field to rank third in the MW. Opponents are scoring 59.6 points per game, which also ranks third in the conference. Wyoming hit a season-high nine threes on Tuesday and dished out a season best 16 assists.

The Ragin’ Cajuns heads to Laramie with a 3-1 record. The last contest for Louisiana was a 73-61 home win over Youngstown State on Nov. 15. The Ragin’ Cajuns are averaging 79.5 points per game to rank fourth in the Sun Belt. Louisiana forces opponents into 18.5 turnovers per game to rank No. 41 in the nation. A solid team at the free throw line, the Ragin’ Cajuns are shooting 81 percent to rank No. 12 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is pouring in 17.6 points per game, as he ranks fifth in the Mountain West Conference. He also leads the team in assists with 13 for the season. He recorded a career-high seven against Detroit Mercy. Senior guard Jake Hendricks adds 7.6 points per game for the season and 4.2 rebounds. He grabbed his first career-double-double on Tuesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are led in scoring by Jalen Johnson at 20 points per game to rank second in the Sun Belt. He has gotten to the free throw line 25 times this season and has made 22 of his attempts for 88 percent. He also adds 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the team. Cedric Russel adds 16.3 points per game and he leads the Sun Belt with 14 made three pointers on the season.

About The Series

Wyoming and Louisiana will meet for the third time on Thursday. The Pokes lead the all-time series 2-0 and are 1-0 in Laramie. The two teams last meet two years to the day in the Cayman Islands with the Pokes earning a 70-61 win on Nov. 21, 2017.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to Las Vegas to take part in the MGM Main Event in T-Mobile Arena. The Cowboys will renew their rivalry with Colorado on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.