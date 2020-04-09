Cowboys Add Iowa State Transfer Griffin to List of Players of Interest

Zion Griffin, a top recruit when he came out of high school and signed with Iowa State, has entered the transfer portal, and listed Wyoming among the six teams he has interest in.

Griffin also lists Grand Canyon, Ball State, Toledo, Illinois-Chicago and Buffalo as possible landing spots. The 6-6, 217-pound Griffin appeared in 30 games with Iowa State last year, averaging 10.8 minutes per game with 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Griffin arrived as a freshman with a knee injury that limited him, and never got on track in his sophomore year.

"I want to say thank you to everybody that played a part in my life during my time at Iowa State," Griffin wrote on Instagram in announcing his plans to transfer. "I want to thank Coach Prohm and his staff for giving me the opportunity to play at this level. I want to thank God for blessing me with the gift to play basketball. I also want to thank my friends that made the college experience so special. To the fans I want to say thank you for welcoming me with open arms and the ones supporting me through it all. Discussing what would be best for me with my parents, I have decided to transfer from Iowa State."

Jeff Linder, who accepted the Wyoming head coaching job a month ago, has commitments from two players so far -- shooting guards Drake Jefferies from Indians Hills Community College, and Xavier DuSell, a high school product out of the Phoenix area.

The Cowboys have at least four, and possibly five, scholarships available, which would give Linder some flexibility in recruiting a player like Griffin, who would have to sit out a season and then have two seasons of eligibility. He would add a balance to the Cowboys Class of 2019-20, which has only two players -- Kwane Marble and Kenny Foster.