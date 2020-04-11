Cowboys Add Irish Big Man from Otero Junior College to List of Commits

Having addressed the desire to add outside-shooting strength initially, recently hired Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder now has an inside presence, as well.

Irishman Eoin Nelson, a 6-10 forward who played his freshman year at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Co., announced on Friday he committed to play for the Cowboys.

He is the fifth commitment the Cowboys have received in the 24 days since Linder became the head coach, and the third in the last two days. With a leftover scholarship from last summer, the graduation of two seniors and four players in the transfer portal, the Cowboys have two remaining scholarships to offer.

Linder and his staff cannot comment on the commitments until after Wednesday's start to the second signing period, at which time players can signing binding letters of intent.

Nelson is a developing big man, who shows an ability to play the inside game, adding a quickness that allows him to get down the court.

Check out the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g3_20X1lfk

The native of Ireland made the decision last summer to come to America and play college basketball. He appeared in 22 games for Otero, coming off the bench to play 5.3 minutes per game, in which he averaged 6.3 points, hitting 58.7 percent of his shots, all from the inside, and 6.3 rebounds, according to the Otero website.

He played for the Irish U-20 team in the European Championships last summer, averaging 9.7 points and six rebounds off the bench.