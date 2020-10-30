Cowboys Basketball Gets Defensive in Week 3 of Preseason Work

Laramie – The focus turned to defense when the Cowboys’ basketball team opened its third week of practice on Thursday, less than four weeks removed from when they can open the season.

“The thing we have seen heading into our third week of practice is our guys not thinking as much on the defensive end,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “We really have to take the time to cherish the chance to get on the practice floor. The payout of that is helping us on our discipline and effort, especially on the defensive end.”

The Cowboys for the first time in the Mountain West era of Cowboy basketball will play a season without one senior. But the Cowboys have a pair of returning veterans in forward Hunter Thompson and guard Hunter Maldonado alongside junior college transfers in guard Drake Jeffries and forward Drew LaMont.

Thompson has appeared in 53 games for the Cowboys, making 45 the last two seasons. He has had a solid off-season in the weight room and is the Pokes’ veteran big man. In his first two seasons, Thompson has knocked down 74 three pointers, and averaged 8.5 points per game in his career. He scored in double-figures in eight contests last season, including the final two games of the MW Tournament.

“Thompson has done a great job this summer getting his body in the best shape he has been in,” Linder said. “His ability to shoot the basketball will allow the floor to open up for our other players to get to the basket this season.”

Maldonado has appeared in 74 games for the Pokes with 57 starts. He earned a medical redshirt as a sophomore after missing most of the season with an injury. He returned last season, appearing in every contest and earning All-Mountain West Third Team honors. He is averaging just over 11 points per game for his career. He scored in double-figures in all but five games last season. He also scored 20 or more points in six games during the season. He recorded a career-high 32 points in the season opener against Idaho State.

“Maldonado has also got his body into great shape and is feeling like he did a few years ago prior to his injury,” Linder said. “We have really worked on his movement and he is an elite level mover. We will be able to use him in many different spots this season.”

Jeffries spent last season playing at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa for head coach, Hank Plona. He was a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Jeffries earned First Team All-Region Honors. He averaged 9.8 points and 21 minutes per game. One of the top three-point shooters in junior college basketball, Jeffries connected on 45 percent of his three-point attempts, hitting 86 for the season. During conference play, Jeffries hit 47 percent of his three-point attempts. He also added 2.9 rebounds per game from his guard position and 1.1 assists. He helped lead his team to a second seed in the National Tournament.

“Jeffries has the ability to really shoot the basketball,” Linder said. “There are players who can shoot and players who make shoots and Drake is definitely a player that can make shots.”

Lamont spent last season playing at Indian River State College for head coach Charlie Wilson. The program is one of the top junior college programs in the nation. He earned first Team All-Southern Conference honors, averaging 12.8 points per game to rank second on the team. He also shot 41 percent and made 84 shots from behind the arc and ranked third on the team grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game. Prior to his time at Indian River State College, LaMont spent one season at American University.

“Drew also has the ability to really shoot the basketball and space open the floor,” Linder said. “He will really open up the game for our guards.”

The Mountain West announced an 18-game conference schedule that will open on Dec. 29. Non-conference contests along with ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.