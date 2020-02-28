Cowboys Close Out Regular Season With Trip to Fresno on Saturday

From the desk of Mick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Cowboys close out the basketball regular season on Saturday against Fresno State in a 5 p.m. MT contest in the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. The contest marks Wyoming first contest on leap day since Feb. 29, 1996 in a 95-78 win over Hawai’i. The Cowboys are 3-1 all-time on leap day.

Fans can watch and listen to the contest as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the game with a 7-22 overall record and a 2-14 mark in conference play after a comeback bid fell short against Nevada on Tuesday falling to the Wolf Pack, 73-68. Wyoming hit 11 three-pointers in the contest for the first double-digit three point game since 10 against Fresno State on Jan. 18.

For the season, Wyoming has connected on 212 three pointers this season, which ranks seventh in single season school history. Wyoming ranks fourth in the MW this season in scoring defense at 69.3 points per game. Wyoming is 2-1 in regular season finales under head coach Allen Edwards.

The Bulldogs head into Saturday’s contest with a 10-18 overall record and a 6-11 mark in conference play. Fresno State enjoyed their mid-week bye, but fell at Nevada last Saturday by a mark of 78-76.

The Bulldogs rank second in the MW this season with 9.2 three pointers per game, which ranks No. 27 in the nation. Fresno State defends the rim better than any other team in the conference averaging 3.8 blocks per game. Teams are shooting 41.6 percent from the field, which is the fourth lowest in the MW this season.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He averages 16.7 points per game to rank sixth in the conference. He also averages four assists per game for sixth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.7 rebounds per night. He is 17 points shy of the 500 mark for the season.

Senior Jake Hendricks adds 10 points per night. He entered the top-10 in single-season three pointers ranking ninth with 76 triples this season ranking ninth. He tied a career-high with seven on Tuesday against Nevada and has 143 in his career, as he is tied for ninth in school history.

Fresno State is led in scoring by forward Orlando Robinson at 12.8 points per game. He is second on the team grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. Guard New Williams adds 11.6 points per game and leads the team with 58 three pointers this season. Forward Nate Grimes adds 11.5 points per game and leads the team grabbing 10 rebounds per night. He ranks third in the MW in rebounding this season and No. 31 in the nation. He also leads the conference with 1.5 blocks per game.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the Bulldogs 11-19 in a series that dates back to 1972. Fresno State took the first meeting this season in Laramie on Jan. 18. Wyoming is 2-12 all-time against the Bulldogs in Fresno.

Up Next

Wyoming will head to Las Vegas to take part in the 2020 Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. The Cowboys will open on Wednesday with a time and opponent to be determined.