Cowboys Find Their Way to San Jose In Search of First Conference Victory

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Cowboys hit the road for a Saturday matinee at San Jose State. The contest is slated for a 3 p.m. MT start and will be the only regular season meeting between the two schools this season. The Pokes won both meeting last season including at 81-71 road victory.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads to the Golden State with a 5-17 overall record and an 0-10 mark in conference play. The Pokes fell at home against defending MW Champion Utah State on Tuesday by a tally of 68-45. Wyoming is scoring 173 more points in the second half this season for nearly eight points per game. Wyoming is third in the MW this season in scoring defense at 67.3 points per game. Wyoming ranks fifth in the conference in three-point field goal percentage defense holding opponents to 32 percent.

The Spartans head into the contest with a 7-15 overall record and a 3-7 mark in conference play. San Jose State fell on the road at Boise State by a score of 99-71 on Wednesday. The Spartans lead the conference and rank No. 22 in the nation with 575 three point attempts for the season. San Jose State ranks fourth in the conference grabbing 10.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.7 points per game to rank fifth in the Mountain West. He adds 5.6 rebounds per night and 3.9 assists, which ranks sixth in the conference. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds to rank third on the team. He ranks third in the MW in three point field goals made with 59 for the season, which ranks No. 38 in the nation. He is shooting 34 percent from behind the arc, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Spartans are led in scoring by Seneca Knight at 14.7 points per game. He is second in the Mountain West with 128 free throw attempts this season. He is also second on the team grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. Brae Ivey is second on the team adding 9.5 points per game. He also leads the team adding three assists per game. He is third in the conference in assist to turnover ratio at 2.06.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Spartans 16-2 in a series that dates back to 1965. Wyoming is 6-2 against the Spartans in San Jose. Wyoming has won nine of the last 10 meetings against SJSU with the only loss coming on the road in 2016.