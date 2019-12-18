Welcome to 7220
Cowboys Hoops Looks For Feel Good Moment, Hosting Utah Valley Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys will close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday hosting Utah Valley in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start. It will be the fourth meeting between the two schools.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Wednesday’s game with a 3-8 record. The Cowboys dropped a 74-53 decision to Northern Colorado on Saturday with the Pokes hitting two threes in the contest, as the Bears connected 11 times. Wyoming has been shooting well from behind the arc over the last five games, as Wyoming is shooting 36 percent, a six point improvement from their season average. The Cowboys are allowing 65.3 points per game for the season to rank third in the Mountain West.

Utah Valley heads to Laramie with a 4-8 overall record and have lost five-straight contests. Under first-year head coach Mark Madsen, the Wolverines rank No. 14 in the nation recording 6.1 blocks per game. The team leads the nation in total blocks at 73. Utah Valley has also 436 rebounds to rank No. 25 in the nation. Utah Valley is shooting 43 percent from the field for the season with opponents shooting 43 percent as well.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is adding 17.1 points per game and has 36 assists. He has his hand in nearly 50 percent of the Cowboys’ baskets this season. Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 8.5 points per game and leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 7.8 points per game and leads the team with 22 three-pointers.

Utah Valley is led in scoring and rebounding by Isaiah White, averaging 14.2 points per game to go with 9.8 rebounds. He also adds 2.3 assists per game. TJ Washington adds 14.2 points per game and adds a team-high three assists per game. The duo are part of five players who score in double-figures for the Wolverines.

About The Series

Wyoming is 3-0 all-time against the Wolverines and 2-0 in Laramie. Wyoming took the last meeting 74-68 in the semifinals of the CBI in 2017.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a game that can be seen on Altitude Sports.

Men's Hoops

Cowboy Dewey Krueger Claims Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Vander Waal Registers in Transfer Portal, Plans to be with Cowboys for Tucson Bowl

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Notebook: Awards Keep Coming for Wyoming MLB Logan Wilson

Tracy Ringolsby

Getting a Kick Out of College: Cowboys Cooper Adds East-West Bowl Invite to Wyoming ResumeComplete SharePreviewPublish

Tracy Ringolsby

Coach Bohl on Rothe and Wilson Latest Honors; Wyoming Bowl Game Prep, Jackson Suspension

Tracy Ringolsby

No. 17 Gonzaga to Test Cowgirls Basketball at AA Tuesday Night

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Claim Team Title in Reno; Three Individuals Win Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

UNC Complete Weekend Hoops Sweep in Laramie; Stuns Women at the Buzzer Sunday

Tracy Ringolsby

Chicago DB Chau Smith Picks Wyoming Over Colorado State and Three Others

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys First Half Charge Turns Into A Second Half Fade, Northern Colorado Prevails

Tracy Ringolsby

