Cowboys Hoops Returns Hosts Fresno State Saturday in Search of 1st MW Win

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys return to the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday hosting Fresno State in a 4 p.m. contest. Saturday’s contest is Family Day in the Arena-Auditorium featuring adult tickets for $15 and youth tickets at $5 in a package that must be pre-purchased.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs with 5-14 overall record and an 0-7 mark in conference play. The Cowboys have dropped two-straight heartbreakers falling in overtime to UNLV and dropping a road contest at Nevada in the closing seconds. The Pokes held the Wolf Pack to 24 percent from behind the arc. Nevada ranked No. 13 in the nation at 39 percent heading into the game. Nevada was also held to six threes. The Wolfpack came into the contest with 167 makes for the season for No. 11 in the nation. Wyoming is fifth in the conference holding opponents to 31.6 percent from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs head to Laramie with a 5-12 overall mark and a 1-5 record in conference contests. Fresno State fell on Tuesday against No. 6/7 San Diego State at home by a score of 64-55. Fresno State is second in the conference in three point field goals per game for the season at 9.1. The Bulldogs have made 155 three pointers for the season to rank No. 47 in the nation. Fresno State ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 37.7 per game for the season.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 17.9 points per game for third in the MW. He also adds 5.8 rebounds and 3.95 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the MW conference. He recorded a career-high 10 assists at Nevada for a double-double. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.7 points per game and ranks third in the conference at 2.6 threes per game. He leads the conference with 144 three-point attempts this season.

Fresno State is led in scoring by Orlando Robinson at 13.2 points per game. He also ranks second on the team grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. New Williams adds 12.2 points per game and leads the team with 38 three pointers. Nate Grimes adds 11.8 points per game and adds a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the MW.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series against Fresno State 11-18. Wyoming boasts a 9-5 record against the Bulldogs in Laramie. Fresno State has taken seven of the last 10 meetings against the two schools with Wyoming taking two of their three wins during the stretch in overtime.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to No. 6/7 San Diego State on Tuesday for a 9 p.m. start in a contest on CBS Sports Network.