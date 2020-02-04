Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys return to action on Tuesday hosting Boise State in the Arena-Auditorium. Due to the Weather in the region the contest will no longer be televised on AT & T SportsNet, but will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. The contest is slated for an 8 p.m. start.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Tuesday’s matchup with a 6-17 overall record and 1-10 mark in conference play after defeating San Jose State 71-66 on the road on Saturday. The Pokes recorded a season-high 18 assists in the contest. Wyoming has averaged 12.5 assists per game over the last six games nearly two more then their season average of 10.5. Wyoming held SJSU to 37 percent from the field for the afternoon and have held opponents to under 40 percent from the field 10 times this season.

The Broncos had to Laramie with a 15-8 overall record and a 7-4 mark in conference play. Boise State has won four-straight contests after a 73-64 win against Nevada on Saturday evening. Boise State leads the Mountain West in scoring this season at 79 points per game, as that number ranks No. 22 in the nation Boise State has connected on 201 three pointers this season to rank second in the MW. BSU has made 387 free throws this season to rank third in the MW and No. 11 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.8 points per game to rank fifth in the Mountain West. He adds 5.7 rebounds per night and four assists, which ranks sixth in the conference. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.9 points per game and four rebounds to rank third on the team. He ranks third in the MW in three point field goals made with 61 for the season, which ranks No. 42 in the nation. He is shooting 33 percent from behind the arc, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boise State is led in scoring by Derrick Alston at 19.7 points per game, which ranks second in the MW. He has recorded 323 field goal attempts for the season, which also ranks second in the MW. Justinian Jessup adds 15.3 points per game to rank eighth in the conference. Jessup adds three triples per game for the season, which ranks second in the MW.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the al-time series against the Broncos 14-16. The Cowboys are 9-6 all-time against the Broncos in Laramie. Boise State took the first meeting this season downing the Cowboys in Boise by a score of 65-54 on New Year’s Day.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to New Mexico for a showdown with the Lobos on Saturday in a 4 p.m. start. The contest can be seen on Facebook.