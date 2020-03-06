Cowboys Kiddie Korps Growing Up In a Hurry In Vegas

From the Desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS -- On Wednesday, Wyoming became the first 11th-seed to win a game in the Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament.

On Thursday, the Cowboys added to their resume.

Fresh off that Wednesday win against Colorado State, Wyoming rallied to pull out a 74-71 victory against No. 3 seed Nevada, and advance to Friday's semi-final matchup against No. 1 seed San Diego State (9:30 p.m., MT).

What a difference a tournament challenge has made for the Cowboys.

"We're a little bit more seasoned," said coach Allen Edwards. "And to be honest with you, this is probably the healthiest we have been, just getting Hunter Thompson back off of mono. So, you know, even throughout the year we had to kind of put Band-Aids over scenarios and situations."

"And some of our younger guys adjusted to playing at the college level. But Kwane, Greg Milton is a first year player. He had a great game on the road at Air Force. Kenny Foster has shown some brightness in his future as well. We have, again, 11 freshmen and sophomores and a lot of those guys play minutes."

And it has been a challenge. The Cowboys were 2-16 in the conference, both wins coming on the road. The two tournament games mark only the second time they have won back-to-back games against Division I teams -- the first time since they beat Detroit Mercy (Nov. 19) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21).

"What I give these guys credit for is they didn't pout, they didn't have a "woe me" attitude, the next day when we showed up to practice they came with the right energy to get better," said Edwards. "And I talked to those guys all the time, even when you're going through some tough passages, the best thing you can do is just keep going. You can't stop, you can't quit. And that's a testament for life. Because I always tell our guys, basketball is a direct correlation of life. The disciplines that you learn playing this sport, if you carry on with them in your life, you're going to put yourself in position to be successful. Whatever successful means to you.

Freshman Kwan Marble III led the Cowboys with 24 points, becoming the first Wyoming freshman to score in double-figures in a MW Championship in back-to-back games since Josh Adams in 2013. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 17 points off the bench, including making three 3-pointers.

"It's definitely nice to have my shot fall and I mean, cardio-wise I feel like I'm getting there, just getting a feel back for the game," said Thompson, who missed seven games with mononucleosis. "I just got cleared this past weekend, so it's been a pretty quick turnaround, so it's definitely crazy.

Jake Hendricks connected on four three pointers out of 11 attempts to push his career total to 155 made threes, which is ninth all-time.

"My team and my coaches, every time, if I'm missing they all say, Keep shooting, keep shooting, and they always give me confidence," said Hendricks. "And it also goes back to the all the practice. Every day in practice we do shooting and it just gives you confidence when you shoot every day."

Wyoming shot 38.7 percent (24-62) from the field, 40.7 percent (11-27) from three and 78.9 percent (15-19) from the free throw line. The Cowboys have made double-digit threes in four consecutive games.



Lindsey Drew hit a pair of three-pointers in the first three minutes to give Nevada an early 8-4 advantage. The Wolf Pack's Jazz Johnson, one of the nation's top three-point shooters added one to build the lead to five points at 11-6 at the 16:06 mark of the half.



Thompson, playing in his second game back from mono, and Marble II added back-to-back threes to give Wyoming a 15-14 lead at the 12:21 mark of the opening frame. The teams would trade the lead during the following minutes with Thompson leading the way with four freebies.



Freshman and Maldonado fueled a 5-0 run to build a 26-22 lead for the Pokes with eight minutes left in the half. Foster hit a transition layup with Maldonado adding the Pokes' fourth three pointer of the half. Nevada's Jalen Harris the MW leading scorer added six-straight points to give the Wolf Pack a 28-26 lead with under six minutes remaining in the half. Johnson would then add four points and a jumper from KJ Hymes to cap a 12-0 run for the Wolf Pack for a 34-26 with under three minutes left in the first frame.



Nevada would continue the hot shooting into the half taking a 43-33 lead into the half. Wyoming was held to 33 percent from the field, but was 5-of-11 from behind the arc for 45 percent. Wyoming closed the first half 2-of-13 from the field.

"Gutsy performance by our guys," saidEdwards. "We stayed the course even being down 10 in the second half, just stayed together and continued to chip away on the defensive end of the floor and was proud of them of what they did in the sense of sharing the basketball offensively."

Wyoming recorded three turnovers in the opening minutes of the second frame, but a Hendricks triple cut the lead to eight, but was built to 12 points at 48-36. Hendricks would respond with another three pointer and Marble II added one for a 48-42 game with 15:15 left in the game.



The Pokes would later go scoreless for over five minutes until Hendricks hit a three-pointer to make it a seven point game at 56-49 with a little over nine minutes remaining. But Wyoming held Nevada without a field goal for over six minutes and made it a 58-54 game with under eight minutes remaining.

"Day one and even in the summertime, our biggest thing was hanging our hats on the defensive end of the floor," said Edwards. "We understood that we were going to be young. We didn't know that we were going to deal with injury and illness like we did throughout the season, but (Hunter) Maldonado, I think he was 1-8 in the first half and he only took two shots in the second half.

"And that's probably a testament to him, understanding that tonight wasn't his night, but he did a lot of other things, he defended and rebounded. And that's kind of what we always talk about. It may not be your night some nights, but how are you helping this team when you're out on the floor. So to be able to put together a performance like that and our leading scorer not being able to help, in a sense of point production, but having him on the floor is still a very beneficial thing to this program.

Sophomore Greg Milton III hit a three pointer and picked an assist to Thompson, who gave Wyoming a 62-61 lead. Marble II added layup to make it a 64-61 game for the Pokes with 4:13 left in the game. Drew hit the Wolf Pack's first shot in nearly 10 minutes to make it a 64-63 game with 3:54 left.



Wyoming would stretch the lead to five, but Johnson hit a three-pointer with 2:12 left for a 68-66 game. After a Marble layup, Nevada scored a three and started fouling the Pokes. Wyoming went 4-of-6 from the line down the stretch to hold off the Wolf Pack, 74-71.



The Wolf Pack were led by Lindsey Drew's 19 points and six rebounds. Jalen Harris scored 17 points and had nine rebounds, while Jazz Johnson scored 15 points.



Wyoming will face second-seeded Utah State Friday night in the semifinals for an appearance in the championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. (MT).

