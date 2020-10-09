SI.com
Cowboys Open Home Portion of 2020-21 MW Basketball Schedule Hosting Colorado State

Tracy Ringolsby

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will open the home portion of its Mountain West schedule hosting Colorado State in the Border War on January 5.

The conference portion of the Cowboys schedule was released on Friday in connection with the Mountain West Conference.

The schedule is subject to approval from state, county and local officials. The conference slate features 18 games -- nine at home and nine on the road, including Saturday home contests under first-year head coach Jeff Linder.

The Cowboys return four players from last season, all from the Front Range -- leading scorer Hunter Maldonado (16.4 points per game), Hunter Thompson, Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster. A fifth Front Range athlete, Austin Mueller, who would have been a redshirt senior after two injury plagued seasons, will graduate in December, and will not return.

Linder also added the top rated recruiting class in the Mountain West, and one of the top 50 classes nationally according to Rivals.com.

The Cowboys will open the conference season with two games on the road -- at Fresno State on Dec. 29, and at New Mexico Jan. 2, before welcoming Border War rival Colorado State for the Jan. 5 home opener.

The Mountain West will play on Saturday's and Tuesday in the 2019-20 season, instead of what was primarily a Saturday-Wednesday schedule in recent years, with an occasional game on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

With an 18-game schedule, the Cowboys will play home-and-home with eight conference opponents, and a single game against two others -- San Diego State coming to Laramie Jan. 12, and the Cowboys visiting Nevada on March 2.

The Pokes will host four Saturday home contests this season. Air Force will open that slate on January 23. Other Saturday games include, New Mexico (February 6), Fresno State (February 27) and the regular season finale against UNLV on March 6. Other home games, will be played on Tuesday include the home opener against Colorado State along with visits by San Jose State (February 2), Boise State (February 6), and Utah State (February 23).

In addition to opening the conference season at Fresno State and New Meixco, the Cowboys  travel to Utah State (January 9), UNLV (January 19), Boise State (January 26), Colorado State (January 30), Air Force (February 13), San Jose State (February 20) and Nevada (March 2).

With the release of the conference portion of the schedule, the Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of several games from their current Saturday and Tuesday dates. 

Information on the non-conference schedule and Cowboy basketball tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

Men's Hoops

