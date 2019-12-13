Cowboys Return to the Court, Host Northern Colorado Saturday Night

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys host Northern Colorado on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the third game of a four game homestand for the Cowboys. The Pokes and Bears will meet for the 76th time in a series that dates back to 1909.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 3-7 overall record and a 0-2 mark in Mountain West play. The Pokes rank third in the Mountain West allowing 64.4 points per game for the season. Wyoming has found their groove from behind the three point line in the month of December, as the Cowboys have hit 24 threes over the last two contest and are shooting 41 percent from behind the arc. Wyoming is averaging 71 points per game in the last two contest.

The Bears head to Laramie with a 4-4 overall record. Northern Colorado is averaging 74.6 points per game and allowing 60.4 points. UNC is shooting 39 percent from behind the arc to rank No. 25 in the nation. Northern Colorado is hitting 11.6 three pointers per game to rank second in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is scoring 17.1 points per game and adding 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He ranks fourth in the MW in field goal percentage at 45 percent. Sophomore Hunter Thompson is adding 8.6 points per game for the season and is second on the Cowboys grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game.

Northern Colorado is led in scoring by Bodie Hume at 16.6 points per game. He is second on the team with 24 three pointers and is shooting 38 percent from behind the arc. Trent Harris leads the team with 28 three pointers and his shooting 43 percent from behind the arc to rank second in the Big Sky Conference. Kai Edwards leads UNC grabbing 8.3 rebounds per game.

About The Series

Wyoming and Northern Colorado will meet for the 76th time on Saturday. Wyoming holds a 54-21 lead in the series and are 33-9 in the Laramie. UNC took last season’s meeting 85-80 in Laramie on Dec. 1.

Up Next

Wyoming hosts Utah Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.