Cowboys Travel to Air Force Academy In Rematch of Mountain West Season Opener

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming Cowboys visit Air Force on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Clune Arena, in a rematch with a Falcons' team that the Cowboys faced in their conference opener back in December.

Saturday's game can be seen on AT & T SportsNet.

Fans can listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming head into the contest with a 6-21 overall record and a 1-14 mark in conference play after falling to Utah State on the road on Wednesday by a score of 78-58. The Cowboys hit eight three pointers at Utah State on Wednesday. Wyoming has recorded 192 for the season to rank 10th in single season school history.

The Cowboys recorded 16 points off of turnovers against the Aggies, as Wyoming has scored in double-digits off turnovers in four of their last five contests. Wyoming is allowing 69.1 points per game for the season, which ranks fourth in the MW this season.

The Falcons head into Saturday afternoon’s contest with a 10-17 overall record and a 4-11 mark in conference play. Air Force has dropped eight of their last nine games after falling on the road at Fresno State by a score of 71-62 on Wednesday. The Falcons rank third in the MW this season shooting 38 percent from the three-point line, as that number also ranks No. 18 in the nation. Air Force has recorded only 328 turnovers this season to rank third in the conference.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.7 points per game to rank fourth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for seventh in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.7 rebounds per night. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.7 points per night. He is nearing the top-10 in career three pointers and has 68 triples this season, which is one away from moving into the top-10 list for a single season in Cowboy basketball history.

The Falcons are led in scoring by forward Lavelle Scottie at 15.6 points per game. He also leads the team grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. He is second in the conference this season shooting 46 percent from the field. Forward Ryan Swan adds 12.7 points per game and is second on the team at 4.7 rebounds per game. AJ Walker adds 10.7 points per game and leads the team with 84 assists this season.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Falcons 78-40 with the first meeting coming back in 1958. Air Force has taken the last three meetings between the schools including downing the Pokes 86-77 in Laramie in the conference opener on Dec. 4.

Up Next

Wyoming will honor seniors AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks on Tuesday, as the Cowboys will host Nevada in the Arena-Auditorium in the final home game of the season. The contest is slated for a 7 p.m. start on AT & T SportsNet.