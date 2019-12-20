Cowboys Visit Denver Pioneers Saturday in Matchup of Struggling Teams

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

DENVER – The Wyoming Cowboys will play just their second true road contest of the season on Saturday, taking on the Denver Pioneers in Magness Arena. Tipoff is 1 p.m. The game will be carried on Altitude Sports.

Fans can listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads to Denver with a 3-9 overall record after falling in heartbreaking fashion to Utah Valley 69-67 on Wednesday. The Cowboys outrebounded the Wolverines on Wednesday, but opponents hold a 36.4-29.8 advantage on the glass for the season.

Wyoming dished out 11 assists on Wednesday for their sixth double-digit effort of the season, fourth in the last six games. Wyoming is holdng opponents to 65.6 points per game, ranking third in the MW.

The Pioneers are 4-9 overall. Denver Fell to Northern Colorado on the road 86-64 on Tuesday. Denver is shooting 44 percent from the field for the season with opponents shooting 46 percent. DU is averaging 15.3 turnovers per game for the season, but are recording 6.3 steals per night.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is adding 17.6 points per game to rank third in the MW. He also averages 3.4 assists per game for the season to rank No. 12 in the conference. He adds 5.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 9.2 points per game and leads the team in rebounds at 5.9 per night. He also leads the team with seven blocks.

Denver is led in scoring and rebounding by Ade Murkey at 14.8 points per game and five rebounds. He also adds 1.9 assists per game and is shooting 51 percent from the field. Jase Townsend is averaging 13.8 points per game and 4.9 rebounds to rank second on the Pioneers. He leads the team with 26 three pointers.

About The Series

Wyoming and Denver will meet for the 157th time on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers have won two-straight games with Wyoming winning three of the last five. The Cowboys are 40-36 at Denver in a series that began in 1915.

Up Next

The Cowboys return to action on Saturday, Dec. 28 hosting Nebraska Wesleyan in the Arena-Auditorium for a 4 p.m. start in its final game before returning to Mountain West Conference play on Jan. 1. They are 0-2 in the MW, having lost home games to Air Force and New Mexico in Laramie earlier this month.