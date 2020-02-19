Cowboys Visit Utah State As Basketball Seasons Winds Down

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming Cowboys open a two-game road swing on Wednesday, heading to Utah State. The contest against the Aggies is set for a 7 p.m. start in a contest that can be seen on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN App.

Fans can listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming head into the contest with a 6-20 overall record and a 1-13 mark in conference play after falling to Colorado State at home on Saturday 77-70. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MW in three-point field goal defense at 32.4 percent. Wyoming held Colorado State to 29 percent from behind the arc on Saturday for eight points below their season average. In the last two games, Wyoming also recorded 10 steals against the Rams scoring 21 points of those miscues. The Pokes have scored 20 or more points off turnovers in four games this season.

The Aggies head into Wednesday’s game with a 21-7 overall record and a 10-5 mark in conference play. Utah State has won four-straight games and seven of their last eight. The Aggies ranks fourth in the nation this season with 459 assists. Utah State ranks third in the nation this season with 1,131 rebounds and have a +8.6 rebounds margin, which ranks fifth in the nation. USU scores 76.5 points per game for the season to rank fourth in the MW.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 17 points per game to rank fourth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for sixth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.7 rebounds per night. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.7 points per night. He is nearing the top-10 in career three pointers and has 66 triples this season, which is nearing single season list, as he is three away from moving into 10th on the list.

Utah State is led in scoring by senior Sam Merrill at 18.6 points per game to rank second in the conference. He also leads the team adding four assists per game, as he is tied for sixth in the conference with Maldonado. Sophomore forward Justin Bean adds 12.3 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per night to second in the conference. Sophomore center Neemis Queta adds 12.2 points per game and is shooting 64 percent from the field.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Aggies 51-30 in a series that dates back to 1926. Wyoming owns a 17-20 record against Utah State in Logan. The Aggies took the first matchup of the season in Laramie by a score of 68-45 on Jan. 28.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force in a 2 p.m. start on AT & T SportsNet.