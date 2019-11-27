Dembo to be Honored Prior to Cowboys Dec. 6 MW Game Against New Mexico

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference announced on Wednesday that the Cowboy basketball game against New Mexico on Dec. 6 is set for a 2 p.m. start on AT & T Sportsnet. Prior to the contest Wyoming will celebrate the jersey retirement of Cowboy great Fennis Dembo.

For more information regarding tickets for the New Mexico game, visitGoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Dembo was a three-time All-Western Athletic conference basketball player. Dembo was selected the 1987 WAC Player of the year. He finished his career as Wyoming’s all-time scoring leader, 2,311 points, and rebounding leader, 954. He owned school records for career free throws and field goals and ranked in the top three of every career statistical category.

Dembo led UW to the Finals of the 1986 NIT Championship and the “Sweet 16″ of the 1987 NCAA Championships. He was the leading scorer in the 1987 NCAA Championship tournament averaging 27.8 points per game. He was the first Wyoming basketball player ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Dembo was a member of the 1989 World Champion Detroit Pistons.

Honors and Awards

§ First Team All-Western Athletic Conference, 1986, 1987, 1988

§ Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, 1987

§ NCAA Basketball Tournament record for free throw percentage in a game, 100% (16-16)

§ Wyoming career scoring leader, 2,311 points