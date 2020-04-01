Edwards Joins Loyola Marymount Staff as Assistant to Recently Hired Stan Johnson

Three weeks after being let go as the basketball head coach at Wyoming, Allen Edwards was among the assistant coaches add to the Loyola-Marymount staff of new head coach Stan Johnson, according to Jeff Goodman of watchstadium.com.

Johnson was an assistant at Marquette the last five years.

Edwards spent the last nine years at Wyoming, the first five as an assistant to Larry Shyatt, and was promoted to the head coach job after Shyatt stepped down after the 2015-2016 season. Let go with a year remaining on his contract, which runs through the end of April, Edwards will receive $256,676 -- $36,668 for the final two months on his contract for 2019-2020, and $220,008 for the final year of his contract, 2020-2021.

Edwards had an impressive beginning to his tenure as the head coach at Wyoming. The Cowboys won 23 games and the CBI championship to cap off the 2016-17 season, and followed that up with a 20-13 effort in 2017-18.

The last two seasons, however, were a struggle. The Cowboys were a combined 17-48 with a 6-30 record in the Mountain West. They won only two conference games this season, both on the road. They did, however, pull off back-to-back upsets in beating Colorado State and Nevada in the first two rounds of the Mountain West tournament. They were eliminated by eventual tournament champion Boise State in the semi-finals.

Edwards has an extensive resume as a player and coach. He played four years at Kentucky (1995-98), and was a part of two national championship teams in addition to a team that reached the Elite Eight in his sophomore season.

After that he embarked on a coaching career that included assistant roles at Western Kentucky, Towson State, Virginia Commonwealth, and Morehead State. He also served as a special assistant to Tubby Smith at Kentucky for the 2002-03 season when he completed his degree.

In addition to Edwards, Goodman reported that Johnson hired former Nevada head coach David Carter