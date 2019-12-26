Final Tuneup for Cowboys Before MW Hoops Seasons Starts

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys close out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Saturday hosting Nebraska Wesleyan. It is the first meeting between the two schools. Wyoming returns to Laramie after a week off following an overtime win against Denver last week on the road.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the weekend with a 4-9 overall record. The Pokes earned their second overtime win of the season last Saturday downing Denver on the road 72-66. Wyoming ranks third in the Mountain West allowing 65.6 points per game for the season. Wyoming held the Pioneers to 36 percent from the field for the sixth game this season holding the opposition to under 40 percent from the field. Wyoming improved to 9-2 in overtime under head coach Allen Edwards.

The Prairie Wolves head to Laramie with a 10-2 overall record and a are ranked No. 8 in the D3Hoops.com Poll. NWU fell in their last contest at Wisconsin-River Falls 84-82 last Saturday. Nebraska Wesleyan ranks No. 8 in NCAA Division III in steals with 116 on the season. NWU ranks seventh in Division III in field goal percentage at 51 percent for the season. The Prairie Wolves have hit 112 threes this season to rank No. 12 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 17.8 points per game to rank third in the MW. He also adds 3.5 points per game for the season to rank No. 11 in the conference. He ranks No. 24 in the nation making 59 free throws for the season. Maldonado leads the team grabbing 5.9 rebounds per night. Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds nine points per game and leads the team grabbing 5.8 rebounds per night.

NWU is led in scoring by Nate Schimonitz at 26.5 points per game. He ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division III in points per game. He also leads the nation with 122 field goal makes for the season. Jack Hiller adds 15.9 points per game for the season to rank second on the team. He hits three triples per game for the season to rank No. 17 in the nation in NCAA Division III.

Up Next

The Cowboys return to action on Wednesday heading to Boise State for a New Year’s Day contest against the Broncos at 6 p.m. on Stadium.