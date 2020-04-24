Former Cowboy TJ Taylor Commits to James Madison University

Forward T.J. Taylor, a 6-6, 197-pound forward, became the first of the five Wyoming players in the Transfer Portal to land with a new school. Taylor has committed to James Madison University.

It fits the underlying reason for Taylor to transfer. James Madison is located in Harrisonburg, Va. Taylor entered the Transfer Portal before Allen Edwards was fired as the Cowboys' coach, indicating he wanted to be closer to home. Taylor is from Chesapeake, Va.

The four Cowboys who have entered the Transfer Portal since the firing of Edwards -- Javier Turner, Greg Milton III, Brandon Porter and Tyler Morman -- are not known to have committed to a new school, but new Cowboys coach Jeff Linder has indicated they will not be returning to Wyoming.

In addition to those five transfers, the Cowboys also had two seniors on last year's squad -- guards Jake Hendricks and AJ Banks, and also had a scholarship that was left open last year.

Linder added six recruits, and has indicated he will most likely keep the other two scholarships open in light of the fact the Cowboys will not have a senior on their roster during the 2020-21 season, barring a late addition.

Those two scholarships will allow Linder to add two freshman next year, along with Graham Ike, a 6-9 forward signed last week out of Overland High School in Aurora, Co. Ike, who underwent in-season knee surgery this past January will redshirt the coming season. With Ike and two recruits next season, the Cowboys would create a three-man freshman class for 2021-22, and start to even out the class structure on their roster.

A look at the transfers from Mountain West schools, and players who have transfer to Mountain West schools so far this spring: