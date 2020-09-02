Get to Know: Kwane Marble II, Wyoming Basketball

Kwane Marble made it apparent he wanted to be a Cowboy.

When recruiting for the Class of 2019-20 began in the fall of 2018, the Cowboys had one scholarship available. Kenny Foster made a commitment, and two days later Marble was ready to commit -- as well.

Problem was the Cowboys did not have a scholarship -- at the time.

Marble was told it was likely a scholarship would open up, but there were no guarantees.

One finally opened, and Marble jumped at the opportunity.

His freshman season did not have a lot of traction at the start.

Former coach Allen Edwards said Marble was seven or eight pounds to heavy, and as a result he saw limited court time. Down the stretch, however, Marble had an impact on a Cowboy team that finished in last place in the Mountain West, but advanced to the semi-finals of the MW Tournament.

The Denver East alum was even selected to the Mountain West All-Tourbnament Team.

He appeared in 27 games during the season, making 11 starts. He was third on the team, averaging 8.2 points per game, averaging 2.8 rebounds and 1.04 assists a game.

He scored in double figures 11 times, including all three games in the Mountain West, where he had a season-high 24 points against Nevada in the quarterfinals. He also had 20 points against Wyoming rival Colorado State in the play-in game, in which the Cowboys became the first No. 11 seed to win a game at the Mountain West tournament.

Take a look at coach Jeff Linder's assessment of Kwane:

