Javier Turner 5th of 6 Cowboy Basketball Players in Transfer Portal to Land a New Opportunity

With a change in the Wyoming basketball coaching staff in the spring, Javier Turner knew he wasn't going to be a fit. So with the hiring of Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as the head coach, Turner entered the transfer portal.

Turner finally found a new basketball home. The 6-foot-10 sophomore to be committed last week to Wabash Valley, a junior college in Mount Carmel, Ill.

Turner appeared in only four games for the Cowboys, playing a total of 11 minutes. He had been a late summer commitment, having played for three different Omaha-area schools in his final two years of high school.

He was one of six players who entered the transfer portal, including Bradley Belt, who had left Wyoming prior to the start of school last fall.

The only one of the six who is not known to have committed to a new school is Brandon Porter, a 6-8, 193-pound shooting forward, who will be a sophomore.

Turner was a project whose usage was odd. Instead of a redshirt, Turner was on the active roster, but after limited playing time in three of the first four games of the season, he made his only other appearance, on Jan. 28, when he was on the floor for one-minute before being ejected for throwing a punch at a Utah State player.

Turner missed his only two shot attempts in the four games, grabbed two rebounds, and was called for two fouls.

Linder's focus upon accepting the Cowboy head coaching job was to keep the nucleus of six players from Wyoming and Colorado, and he succeeded.

Hunter Thompson and walk-on Haize Fornstrom from Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and the Colorado quartet of Kenny Foster from Aurora, Hunter Maldonado from Colorado Springs, Kwane Marbell from Denver, and Austin Mueller from Highlands Ranch are already back on campus getting read for the 2020-21 season.