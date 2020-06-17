Welcome to 7220
Javier Turner 5th of 6 Cowboy Basketball Players in Transfer Portal to Land a New Opportunity

Tracy Ringolsby

With a change in the Wyoming basketball coaching staff in the spring, Javier Turner knew he wasn't going to be a fit. So with the hiring of Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as the head coach, Turner entered the transfer portal.

Turner finally found a new basketball home. The 6-foot-10 sophomore to be committed last week to Wabash Valley, a junior college in Mount Carmel, Ill.

Turner appeared in only four games for the Cowboys, playing a total of 11 minutes. He had been a late summer commitment, having played for three different Omaha-area schools in his final two years of high school.

He was one of six players who entered the transfer portal, including Bradley Belt, who had left Wyoming prior to the start of school last fall.

The only one of the six who is not known to have committed to a new school is Brandon Porter, a 6-8, 193-pound shooting forward, who will be a sophomore.

Turner was a project whose usage was odd. Instead of a redshirt, Turner was on the active roster, but after limited playing time in three of the first four games of the season, he made his only other appearance, on Jan. 28, when he was on the floor for one-minute before being ejected for throwing a punch at a Utah State player.

Turner missed his only two shot attempts in the four games, grabbed two rebounds, and was called for two fouls.

Linder's focus upon accepting the Cowboy head coaching job was to keep the nucleus of six players from Wyoming and Colorado, and he succeeded. 

Hunter Thompson and walk-on Haize Fornstrom from Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and the Colorado quartet of Kenny Foster from Aurora, Hunter Maldonado from Colorado Springs, Kwane Marbell from Denver, and Austin Mueller from Highlands Ranch are already back on campus getting read for the 2020-21 season.

Wyoming Cowboys Football Is a Team Effort

Wyoming Cowboys football doesn't rake in a lot of pre-season accolades for individuals, but has respect for what it can do as a team

Tracy Ringolsby

by

IdaW

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Calls the Cowboy State Home

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations With Kevin: Associate AD China Jude and TE Jahmari Moore the Guests

Jude discusses the Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Cowboy Football Head Strength Coach Eric Donoval

Wyoming Senior Association AD Kevin McKinney's latest features football strength coach Eric Donval

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Golfer Skavdahl Wins State Match Play Title

Cowgirl golfer claims Wyoming Match Play title in 19-hole title showdown

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: Josh Allen Media Session on Systemic Racism, Improved Mechanics, Addition of Stefon Diggs

Former Wyoming Quarterback Josh Allen has embraced leadership role with Buffalo Bills

Tracy Ringolsby

Athletic Departments Cut Sports, but Wyoming Athletics Makes Adjustments to Avoid Eliminating Teams

University of Wyoming will maintain all 17 Division I sports in coming school year despite challenges created by coronavirus

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Athletic Department Gets Clean Bill of Health

Wyoming Athletic Department staff and athletes who have reported to campus returned negative virus results

Tracy Ringolsby

From SI's Pat Forde: Official College Football Practice Could Start in Mid-July

Colleges closely watching status of caronavirus pandemic

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Basketball Getting Ready for Heavy Lifting

Wyoming basketball performance coach Jimmy Edel worked with new Cowboys coach Jeff Linder last four years at Northern Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby