Kansas 7-footer Becomes 2nd 2021 Basketball Commit for Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Nate Barnhart's recruitment by Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder was by phone, long distance, because of NCAA's ban on visits by coaches and players.

And Barnhart was impressed. 

How impressed? 

So impressed that he and family members made the trip from DeSoto, Ks., to Laramie last weekend to check out the campus and general environment of Laramie.

"I loved that the college is the biggest thing in town," he said. "It's the only University in the state.

That was the final ingredient for the 7-foot Barnhart to announce on Tuesday he is committing to the University of Wyoming. Barnhart is the second known commitment for Cowboys basketball, joining Ben Bowen of Highlands Ranch, Co.

Barnhart was a second-team All-State selection in Kansas as a junior.

"The way all the coaches, and especially coach Linder spent personal time talking with me on the phone," Barnhart said.

He said he has not met any of the coaches, but was aware that assistant coach Shaun Vandiver, a holdover from the previous staff, watched him play during his junior season, which included a game in which Barnhart had six blocked shots.

To see highlights of that game, click:

https://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/nate-barnhart/MMcQxdXpEeeT-Oz0u-e-FA/videos.htm?videoid=d583a245-ebb6-44df-86f9-fdede07ec224

Barnhart also had interest from Central Arkansas, IUPUI, Jacksonville, Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky. 

