Late Night Show: Cowboys Hoops Hosts Utah State Tuesday in 9 p.m. Tipoff Courtesy ESPNU

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys host the defending MW Tournament Champions in Utah State on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. MT in a contest on ESPNU. It will be the 81st meeting between the two schools, as Wyoming holds a 31-7 record against the Aggies in Laramie.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Tuesday’s contest with a 5-16 overall record and a 0-9 mark in conference play. The Pokes fell at No. 4 San Diego State 72-55 last Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Cowboys are allowing 67.3 points per game for the season to rank fourth in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming allowed 75.3 points per game last season for an improvement of eight points per game. The Pokes are holding opponents to 32 percent from behind the arc for fifth in the conference.

The Aggies head to Laramie with a 16-6 overall record and a 5-4 mark on conference play. Utah State defeated Colorado State on Saturday by a score of 77-61 in Logan. USU ranks third in the nation in free throws made this season with 376. Utah State also shares the basketball offensively. The Aggies lead the conference and rank fifth in the nation with 366 assists for the season. An excellent rebounding team, the Aggies lead the Mountain West and rank third in the nation with 904 total rebounds this season.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.9 points per game to rank fifth in the Mountain West. He adds 5.8 rebounds per night and 4.0 assists, which ranks sixth in the conference. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 10.3 points per game and 4.2 rebounds to rank third on the team. He ranks third in the MW in three point field goals made with 59 for the season. He is shooting 35 percent from behind the arc, which ranks third in the league.

Utah State is led in scoring by Sam Merrill at 18.1 points per game to rank third in the conference. He leads the MW shooting 89 percent from the free throw line this season. Merrill ranks fourth in the league with 49 made threes for the season. Justin Bean adds 13.2 points per game for second on the Aggies. He adds 10.4 rebounds per game to rank second in the MW and No. 16 in the nation. Neemis Queta has returned to the Aggie lineup and adds 11.4 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Aggies 51-29 with the first meeting between the two schools dating back to 1926. Wyoming holds a 31-7 record against the Aggies in Laramie. Wyoming has taken six of the last 10 meetings with four of those wins coming in the Arena-Auditorium.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to the West Coast to take on San Jose State on Saturday in a 3 p.m. MT start on the Mountain West Network. It will be the only meeting between the two schools this season.