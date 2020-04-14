Limited Time: Javier Turner Adds His Name to Transfer Portal

Javier Turner was a longshot when the Cowboys added him as their final recruit a year ago. He had size and quickness, but had attended three schools in Omaha his final two years in high school.

A year later, after limited playing time as a freshman, and the hiring of Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as the Wyoming basketball coach, Turner finally decided to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, the day before the second signing period for basketball opens.

Turner became the fifth Cowboy to enter the Transfer Portal, the fourth since the hiring of Linder, which would seem to indicate that those four did not fit into the new-look offense Linder plans to institute, which will focus on three-point shots and rebounding.

In addition to turner, guard Gregory Milton III, and forwards Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter entered the Transfer Portal in the aftermath of the firing of Edwards and hiring of Linder. In addition, TJ Taylor entered the Portal before Edwards was fired, and there have been indications Taylor would reconsider his decision. His motive, initially, was believed to be a desire to play closer to his Virginia home.

Turner was a project whose usage was odd. Instead of a redshirt, Turner was on the active roster, but he appeared in only four games for a total of 10 minutes. He was on the floor in three of the first four games of the season, but did not make another appearance until Jan. 28 when he made his last appearance of the season, a one-minute cameo against Utah State that resulted in him being ejected for throwing a punch.

Turner missed his only two shot attempts in the four games, grabbed two rebounds, and was called for two fouls.

The Cowboys are expected to announce at least four signees on Wednesday -- freshmen-to-be Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams, both guards, sophomore Eoin Nelson, a transfer from Otero Junior College, and junior-to-be transfers Drake Jeffries, a shooting guard from Indian Hills community College, and power forward Drew Lamont from Indian River Community College.

With Turner entering the Transfer Portal, Linder and his staff still have three available scholarships, is Taylor decides to follow through on a possible transfer.