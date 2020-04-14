Welcome to 7220
Limited Time: Javier Turner Adds His Name to Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Javier Turner was a longshot when the Cowboys added him as their final recruit a year ago. He had size and quickness, but had attended three schools in Omaha his final two years in high school.

A year later, after limited playing time as a freshman, and the hiring of Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as the Wyoming basketball coach, Turner finally decided to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, the day before the second signing period for basketball opens.

Turner became the fifth Cowboy to enter the Transfer Portal, the fourth since the hiring of Linder, which would seem to indicate that those four did not fit into the new-look offense Linder plans to institute, which will focus on three-point shots and rebounding.

In addition to turner, guard Gregory Milton III, and forwards Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter entered the Transfer Portal in the aftermath of the firing of Edwards and hiring of Linder. In addition, TJ Taylor entered the Portal before Edwards was fired, and there have been indications Taylor would reconsider his decision. His motive, initially, was believed to be a desire to play closer to his Virginia home.

Turner was a project whose usage was odd. Instead of a redshirt, Turner was on the active roster, but he appeared in only four games for a total of 10 minutes. He was on the floor in three of the first four games of the season, but did not make another appearance until Jan. 28 when he made his last appearance of the season, a one-minute cameo against Utah State that resulted in him being ejected for throwing a punch.

Turner missed his only two shot attempts in the four games, grabbed two rebounds, and was called for two fouls.

The Cowboys are expected to announce at least four signees on Wednesday -- freshmen-to-be Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams, both guards, sophomore Eoin Nelson, a transfer from Otero Junior College, and junior-to-be transfers Drake Jeffries, a shooting guard from Indian Hills community College, and power forward Drew Lamont from Indian River Community College.

With Turner entering the Transfer Portal, Linder and his staff still have three available scholarships, is Taylor decides to follow through on a possible transfer.

It's Early But Odds Are Cowboy Football Is No. 3 in MW Mountain Division

Early Odds on All The Division 1 conference divisions

Tracy Ringolsby

From Cowboy Basketball: The Skills of Hunter Maldonado

Maldonado provides foundation for Cowboys success

Tracy Ringolsby

The Story of the Man Who Invented the Modern Day Jump Shot

Online premiere will be Thursday through Saturday.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add Irish Big Man from Otero Junior College to List of Commits

Eoin Nelson is fifth player who has committed to Cowboys since hiring of coach Jeff Linder, third in two days

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowgirl Erjavec Transfers to Maimi

Announced she was leaving Wyoming Saturday after women were eliminated in MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Bischoff Becomes 3rd Utah State Player to Enter Transfer Portal

San Diego State & San Jose State only MW schools without a player in the transfer portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball Receives Two More Verbal Commitments

Updated: Guard Marcus Williams and Forward Drew LaMont both announced their intention to sign with the Cowboys on Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

Sports Illustrated Projects Cowboys LB Logan Wilson as 3rd Round Draft Choice of Broncos

Kevin Hanson's projections for first 5 Rounds Includes 8 Mountain West Players

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Divers Conteras, Mirafuentes Earn All-America Honors

Third time for Conteras and first for Mirafuentes to be recognized

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add Iowa State Transfer Griffin to List of Players of Interest

Griffin lists Wyoming among six schools in which he has interest

Tracy Ringolsby