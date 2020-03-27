Linder and Staff Undertaking Roster Revisions for Wyoming Basketball

Anthony Avanzo is a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis College. He could be a nice fit for Wyoming which is involved in recruiting the 6-8, 205-pound shooter. With the roster inherited by coach Jeff Linder, there is not a potential senior for the 2020-2021 season.

Landing Linder, who averaged 16 points and eight rebounds last season at Lewis, would be a one-year commitment and provide a step in trying to balance the recruiting classes a year from now.

In addition to Wyoming, Linder is known to have offers Lipscomb, Missouri State, and Central Michigan, according to @WndyCtyBsktball.

The Cowboys also are known to be pursuing shooting guard Drake Jeffries of Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. . Drake and Indiana State also are known to be in on the shooting guard, who hit 45 percent of his 3-point shots in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, there also is the expectation that the Cowboys will sign Marcus Williams, a 6-2, 185-pound guard from Dickinson High School in the Houston area. Williams decommitted from Northern Colorado the day that Wyoming announced the hiring of Linder.