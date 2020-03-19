Linder on the Move in New Role As Wyoming Basketball Coach

Jeff Linder didn't waste any time getting to work as the new head basketball coach of the Wyoming Cowboys.

He met with athletic director Tom Burman Tuesday morning and worked out the details of his five-year contract that guarantees him $2.445 million over the next five season plus $2,000 a month for housing, $10,000 for scheduling a home game against an opponent who was in the Net Top 100 the previous year, and $2,000 for every Mountain West win over 10 each year.

He then spent some time with the folks at Human Resources.

And then he got to work.

Linder drove to Denver where he had face-to-face meetings with Hunter Maldanado, who is coming off his redshirt sophomore season at Wyoming, and Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble, coming off freshmen seasons, along with their parents. He said he plans to meet with Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs when he returns from vacation, and also Austin Mueller, a Denver-area resident.

He wanted them to know that he wasn't looking at a rebuild, but rather a quick rebound for the Cowboys to a Mountain West factor in the coming season, and those three were critical to making all that happened.

He wasn't looking for instant gratification, but he walked away with hope.

And then came Wednesday.

During a morning conference call with the media, Linder confirmed that he was retaining assistant coach Shaun Vandiver, who he has known since his high school days when Vandiver was playing at Colorado before embarking on a pro career in Europe. And 10 years ago the two were both on the staff of Boise State coach Leon Rice. Vandiver left after that season to become the head coach at Emporia State.

Linder stayed for what became a six-year tenure, ending when he was hired by Northern Colorado.

By Wednesday night, Linder got even better news. Maldonado announced on twitter he will continue his college career at Wyoming, looking forward to playing for Linder.

Given the leadership role Maldonado has taken on with the Cowboys that can't hurt the hopes of getting Marble and Foster to stay in Laramie, as well as Thompson, Mueller and other returnees from a team that lost only two seniors this spring.

Surprised? Burman certainly isn't. Linder was high on his list from the start of the effort to find a replacement for Allen Edwards, who was fired after his fourth season as the Cowboys Coach, the second single-digit win season in the last two seasons.

Burman wanted Edwards' replacement to have coached at the Division I level, and to embrace the Wyoming aura, which might not be as flashy as most places but has enjoyed success over the years.

"I probably spoke to seven-plus (candidates)," said Burman, "some of them multiple times. I started with Jeff Linder and finishing with Jeff Linder."

Linder is glad Burman felt that way. He paid his dues at Northern Colorado, inheriting a team that saw his predecessor as head coach, B.J. Hill, face a six-year penalty that virtually eliminated his coaching hopes, as well as his assistants for a series of charges that including falsifying academic issues for members of the team. Northern Colorado also was banned from post-season play in 2016-17.

With Wyoming, is looking more a revamping than a remaking of a team.

"When the opportunity came and Tom reached out to me to be the next head coach at the University of Wyoming I was grateful," said Linder. "I believe Wyoming is the right fit for me."