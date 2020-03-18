Linder Takes Job at Wyoming, 1st Challenge Avoiding Transfer of Key Players

Jeff Linder made it official on Tuesday, agreeing to become the head basketball coach at the University of Wyoming.

Now comes his first big challenge -- keeping the key players on the roster he inherited from former Cowboys coach Allen Edwards in place.

The Cowboys failed to receive a commitment for either of their known openings on the roster for 2020-21, replacing senior guards AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks.

But will other roster spots open up? It's not unusual when there is a coaching change. With the announcement of Linder accepting the Wyoming job, high school combo guard Marcus Williams of Dickinson High School in Houston announced he is decommitmenting from the Bears, and will consider other offers.

So far, Wyoming has one member of its 2019-20 team has put his name into the transfer pool -- forward TJ Taylor. He filed before the Wyoming coach change was officially made, but did say it is not a firm decision to transfer.

He responded to a tweet from former Laramie Boomerang sports editor Bob Hammond on twitter:

There are four Wyoming players from along the Front Range -- juniors to be Hunter Maldonado (Colorado Springs) and Hunter Thompson (Pine Bluffs) and sophomores to be Kwane Marble and Kenny Foster.

They should be familiar with Linder, who has been the head coach at Northern Colorado the last four seasons, and has beaten Wyoming in Laramie the last three years. He is the first visiting coach to win back-to-back games in Laramie, much less three in a row.

The University is in the midst of spring break, which has been extended a week through March 29. With Maldonado, Thompson, Marble and Foster it is not out of the question that if they are not on campus working out, Linder could visit them at home.

Taylor is among nine players with Mountain West teams to have registered in the transfer portal by Tuesday night.