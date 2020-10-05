Linders Already Makes an Impact on Wyoming Athletics

Laramie – Jeff Linder won't make his on-court debut as the Wyoming basketball head coach until Nov. 25. He and his wife Kelli, however, made their first contribution to the school on Monday.

The Linders made a $25,000 gift to the WHYoming Now Campaign, which will help future Wyoming stduent-athletes, alumni and fans "maintain the proud tradition of Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics that has been built over decades."

Contributions go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition.

“My family and I are very grateful to have the opportunity to help alongside all the UW supporters and their generosity in the WHYoming NOW Campaign,” Linder said. “To be able to positively affect the University of Wyoming student-athletes and continue to give them the opportunity to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, as the Pokes’ community has made possible, is truly a blessing.”

Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman expressed his appreciation for Linder's donation.

“This gift is an amazing acknowledgement of Jeff and Kelli’s character,” Burman said. “To make a contribution like this after being a part of the University of Wyoming for only a few months speaks volumes about the Linders’ making a huge difference for the State of Wyoming. We tip our hat to the Linders for their support of the WHYoming NOW campaign.”