Linder's Challenge: Initial Results of 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class Come Wednesday

Jeff Linder's welcome to Wyoming has been a long-distance search for new recruits.

Hired to replace Allen Edwards as the Cowboys head basketball coach at the same time the coronavirus restrictions were put in place, Linder and his staff have not been able to travel to meet and greet potential recruits.

They, however, go into Wednesday's initial day of the spring signing period with five players who have announced their commitment. And there is room for more. With two players having graduated, five having entered the transfer portal, and an open scholarship from last summer, Linder could still sign as many as three additional players.

Linder has divided his first five scholarships among:

-- Two high school players -- shooting guard Xavier DuSell, a 6-4, 190-pounder from Arizona Compass prep, and Marcus Williams, a 6-2, 170-pond guard from Dickinson, Texas. Both were commits to Northern Colorado, who changed their minds after Linder resigned as head coach of the Greeley school to take the Wyoming jobl

-- A junior college sophomore-to-be- -- power forward Eoin Nelson, a 6-10, 220-pound native of Ireland, who played at Otero Junior College in Colorado the past season.

-- And two junior colleges juniors-to-be -- shooting guard Drake Jeffries, a 6-5, 185-pound shooting guard from Indians Hills Community College, and power forward Drew Lamont, a 6-8, 225-pound power forward from Indian River Community college.

Lining Up the Cowboys