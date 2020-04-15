Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Linder's Challenge: Initial Results of 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class Come Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

Jeff Linder's welcome to Wyoming has been a long-distance search for new recruits.

Hired to replace Allen Edwards as the Cowboys head basketball coach at the same time the coronavirus restrictions were put in place, Linder and his staff have not been able to travel to meet and greet potential recruits.

tcsl
Click to view the website of the sponsor for Welcometo7220.com

They, however, go into Wednesday's initial day of the spring signing period with five players who have announced their commitment. And there is room for more. With two players having graduated, five having entered the transfer portal, and an open scholarship from last summer, Linder could still sign as many as three additional players.

Linder has divided his first five scholarships among:

-- Two high school players -- shooting guard Xavier DuSell, a 6-4, 190-pounder from Arizona Compass prep, and Marcus Williams, a 6-2, 170-pond guard from Dickinson, Texas. Both were commits to Northern Colorado, who changed their minds after Linder resigned as head coach of the Greeley school to take the Wyoming jobl

-- A junior college sophomore-to-be- -- power forward Eoin Nelson, a 6-10, 220-pound native of Ireland, who played at Otero Junior College in Colorado the past season.

-- And two junior colleges juniors-to-be -- shooting guard Drake Jeffries, a 6-5, 185-pound shooting guard from Indians Hills Community College, and power forward Drew Lamont, a 6-8, 225-pound power forward from Indian River Community college.

Lining Up the Cowboys

commits
Comments

Men's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Pain, No Gain: Cowboys Distant Runner Paul Roberts Was Out to Win

Roberts earns cross-country AA awards first year in Laramie, and is Outstanding Performer at MW Indoor Championships the second.

Tracy Ringolsby

Limited Time: Javier Turner Adds His Name to Transfer Portal

Cowboys revamping roster, have five players in the Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Early But Odds Are Cowboy Football Is No. 3 in MW Mountain Division

Early Odds on All The Division 1 conference divisions

Tracy Ringolsby

From Cowboy Basketball: The Skills of Hunter Maldonado

Maldonado provides foundation for Cowboys success

Tracy Ringolsby

The Story of the Man Who Invented the Modern Day Jump Shot

Online premiere will be Thursday through Saturday.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add Irish Big Man from Otero Junior College to List of Commits

Eoin Nelson is fifth player who has committed to Cowboys since hiring of coach Jeff Linder, third in two days

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowgirl Erjavec Transfers to Maimi

Announced she was leaving Wyoming Saturday after women were eliminated in MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Bischoff Becomes 3rd Utah State Player to Enter Transfer Portal

San Diego State & San Jose State only MW schools without a player in the transfer portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball Receives Two More Verbal Commitments

Updated: Guard Marcus Williams and Forward Drew LaMont both announced their intention to sign with the Cowboys on Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

Sports Illustrated Projects Cowboys LB Logan Wilson as 3rd Round Draft Choice of Broncos

Kevin Hanson's projections for first 5 Rounds Includes 8 Mountain West Players

Tracy Ringolsby