Lone Cowboy: Maldanado Earns 3rd Team MW Selection

Cowboys redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldanado is the face of the program.

He led the Cowboys during the regular season in minutes played (1,058), rebounds (167), blocked shots (17), steals (37) and scoring (16.4 points per game).

So it is no surprise that Maldanado is the one player from the last-place Cowboys to earn post-season recognition from media. Maldanado was a third-team All-Conference selection.

It has been a challenging year for the Cowboys, who finished last in the Mountain West regular season, and open the men's side of the Mountain West post-season tournament on Wednesday.

Maldanado, however, was a bright spot. A year after appearing in only eight games -- five starts -- before being given a medical redshirt because of lower back problems, Maldanado was the iron man who led the Cowboys in the bulk of the stats, including 1,058 minmutes played, which was the second highest total in the Mountain West.

He average 16.4 points per game, and led the team with 167 rebounds, 17 blocked shots and 37 steals.

Among qualifiers in the Mountain West, he was sixth in scoring, field goal percentages and assists, 11th in free throw percentage, and ninth in steals.

• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (163 points)

Jalen Harris, Nevada (156)

Sam Merrill, Utah State (141)

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (129)

Justinian Jessup, Boise State (99)

• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State (94)

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (87)

Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State (79)

Neemias Queta, Utah State (77)

Justin Bean, Utah State (63)

• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM

Jazz Johnson, Nevada (47)

Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State (41)

Lavelle Scottie, Air Force (32)

Seneca Knight, San Jose State (25)

(tie) Nate Grimes, Fresno State (19)

(tie) Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (19)

ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION •

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (14)

JaQuan Lyle, New Mexico (12)

K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (6)

David Roddy, Colorado State (6)

Amauri Hardy, UNLV (5)

Lindsey Drew, Nevada (4)

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes: Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (11)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Neemias Queta, Utah State (6)

Others receiving votes

K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (2)

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (2)

Justin Bean, Utah State (1)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes

Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (9)

Others receiving votes:

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (1);

David Roddy, Colorado State (1)

6TH MAN OF THE YEAR

Nisré Zouzoua, Nevada (8)

Others receiving votes

Diogo Brito, Utah State (1)

Alex Hobbs, Boise State (1)

Elijah Mitrou-Long, UNLV (1).