Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Jeremiah Oden, a 6-8 forward from Chicago, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming on Saturday, becoming the Cowboys eighth commit since the hiring of new head coach Jeff Linder in mid-March.

"We’re really excited to welcome Jeremiah Oden to the University of Wyoming", Linder said in a release issued by the University of Wyoming. "Jeremiah brings a great deal of versatility, talent and length to the Cowboy program. As a player, he is a modern forward who has the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with exceptional feel and basketball IQ. The ability to defend multiple positions, as well as effecting the game on the offensive side of the floor via exploiting mismatches and being a perimeter shooting threat, makes Jeremiah a valuable asset from day one."

Oden is among five high school players -- four on scholarships and a preferred walk-on -- and three junior college transfers, who will join the six holdovers from the roster Linder inherited when he resigned as the head coach at Northern Colorado to take on the rebuild of the Cowboys.

Rivals has ranked the Cowboys recruiting class 47th nationally. The Cowboys' recruiting class also has been ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.

"I picked Wyoming because I feel like I’ve never had any head coach recruit and put time into me like Coach Linder did," Oden told Rivals.com. "He laid out a clear plan for me since the first day we started talking. (We) watched about seven of my full games of film and (he) broke down film with me to show me where I could improve and how I could help them.

"That’s all before I even decided to go there so that says a lot about him as a person. The whole coaching staff was actively recruiting me not just one or two people, and they all see me being able to have a big impact from day one."

Oden is known to have received offers from seven schools. In addition to Cowboys and Mountain West rival New Mexico, he was offered by Wisconsin, UTEP, San Francisco, Illinois State and University Illinois-Chicago.

."I think I bring size versatility with the ability to play multiple positions on offense and guard the 1-4 on defense which is what they like the most about me," said Oden. "I also feel like I bring a lot of athleticism to the team along with shooting so I’m just looking forward to being a piece of a whole team and getting back to the top of the Mountain West."

The Chicago native played his senior season at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan., the same school as former Cowboy Alexander Aka Gorski, a 2014 recruit of Larry Shyatt, and a member of 2015 Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship Team that beat San Diego State, 45-43, in the title game.

"In addition to his basketball ability, Jeremiah brings the care-factor and character to the roster that we are looking for as we build the Cowboy program going forward," said Linder. "He comes from a fantastic family and has been coached in high school, prep school and AAU by people who “get it” and who have the right values."

Check out the video from U-Tube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzrkO9WrWp4

Oden's Announcement on Twitter: