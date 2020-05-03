Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Jeremiah Oden, a 6-8 forward from Chicago, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming on Saturday, becoming the Cowboys eighth commit since the hiring of new head coach Jeff Linder in mid-March.

"We’re really excited to welcome Jeremiah Oden to the University of Wyoming", Linder said in a release issued by the University of Wyoming. "Jeremiah brings a great deal of versatility, talent and length to the Cowboy program. As a player, he is a modern forward who has the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with exceptional feel and basketball IQ. The ability to defend multiple positions, as well as effecting the game on the offensive side of the floor via exploiting mismatches and being a perimeter shooting threat, makes Jeremiah a valuable asset from day one."

tcsl

Oden is among five high school players -- four on scholarships and a preferred walk-on -- and three junior college transfers, who will join the six holdovers from the roster Linder inherited when he resigned as the head coach at Northern Colorado to take on the rebuild of the Cowboys.

Rivals has ranked the Cowboys recruiting class 47th nationally. The Cowboys' recruiting class also has been ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.

"I picked Wyoming because I feel like I’ve never had any head coach recruit and put time into me like Coach Linder did," Oden told Rivals.com. "He laid out a clear plan for me since the first day we started talking. (We) watched about seven of my full games of film and (he) broke down film with me to show me where I could improve and how I could help them.

"That’s all before I even decided to go there so that says a lot about him as a person. The whole coaching staff was actively recruiting me not just one or two people, and they all see me being able to have a big impact from day one."

Oden is known to have received offers from seven schools. In addition to Cowboys and Mountain West rival New Mexico, he was offered by Wisconsin, UTEP, San Francisco, Illinois State and University Illinois-Chicago. 

."I think I bring size versatility with the ability to play multiple positions on offense and guard the 1-4 on defense which is what they like the most about me," said Oden. "I also feel like I bring a lot of athleticism to the team along with shooting so I’m just looking forward to being a piece of a whole team and getting back to the top of the Mountain West."

The Chicago native played his senior season at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan., the same school as former Cowboy Alexander Aka Gorski, a 2014 recruit of Larry Shyatt, and a member of 2015 Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship Team that beat San Diego State, 45-43, in the title game.

"In addition to his basketball ability, Jeremiah brings the care-factor and character to the roster that we are looking for as we build the Cowboy program going forward," said Linder. "He comes from a fantastic family and has been coached in high school, prep school and AAU by people who “get it” and who have the right values."

Check out the video from U-Tube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzrkO9WrWp4

Oden's Announcement on Twitter:

odenstatement
bkbroster
Comments

Men's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Look and Listen: Buffalo Bills Center Mitch Morse on Josh Allen -- A Winner

Morse said key for a quarterback is confidence, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has it

Tracy Ringolsby

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Medlin has been factor in Wyoming tennis having four All-Mountain West performers last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Wyoming basketball projected as 5th best team in MW for 2020-2021 by Fansided

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Life at the college level: Wyoming football adds kicker but has four players register in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Wyoming guard Gregory Milton III commits to Cal-San Marcos

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Wyoming Tennis has Cowgirl selected All-MW Singles Team for 12th year in a row

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Wyoming wrestlers Bridges and Samuelson both All-America and Scholar All-America selections

Tracy Ringolsby

Lyden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2021 Lands Top West Coast Prpospect Emily Mellema

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Wyoming football welcomes a dual-quarterback attack with healthy return of Sean Chambers

Tracy Ringolsby

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Wyoming Basketball adds 6-9 preferred walk-on Grigsby, whose brother played for new Cowboys coach Linder at Northern Colorado.

Tracy Ringolsby