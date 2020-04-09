Marcus Williams Is Committed to Jeff Linder & Wyoming Hoops

Combo Guard Marcus Williams was the first commitment last fall to Northern Colorado basketball. The day UNC coach Jeff Linder resigned a month ago to become the new head coach at Wyoming, Williams decommitted from UNC.

Speculation was he would eventually rejoin Linder in Laramie.

Thursday, speculation became reality. Williams, who attended Dickinson High School in the Houston area, announced he is committed to Wyoming.

"That's my guy," Williams said of Linder. "I am really close to the guy."

Williams became the third commitment of the Linder-area, joining shooting guards Drake Jeffries, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, and Xavier DeSell from Arizona Compass Prep.

The Cowboys still have at least three scholarship openings.

The 6-2, 170-pound Williams was rated the 35th best player in Texas by Texas Hoops and one of the top 10 in the Houston area.

"Coaching Marcus was fun," said Eric Dixon, Williams' coach on the AAU Team Harden. "He's a kid who has a great feel for the game and is very patient. Whenever we needed a stop, I didn't have to tell him. He knew what to do.



"Whenever we needed a basket, he made it happen, whether it was setting up a teammate or attacking himself. He is a true teammate who doesn't care about individual stats, but would rather celebrate a win with his team. With Marcus, you're getting a player who has your back and is ready to go to battle every step of the way."

Williams said he has not physically been to Laramie, but he did take a virtual tour of the Wyoming campus, and athletic facilities and was impressed. Most of all, though, the decision was built on playing for Linder.

"The basketball mind he has, the way he breaks down a game, the way he coaches an offense that he runs," Williams said of what he likes about Linder. "I feel he can help me reach my goals."

Linder also feels that Williams can help Wyoming reach its goals.

Linder wasn't available on Thursday, but he praised Williams' abilities when he recruited him to Northern Colorado.

In a release issued by UNC, Linder said, "as an explosive playmaker, Marcus brings a ton of excitement to the floor every time he steps on the court. Marcus has a great feel and vision with the ball in his hands which leads to great looks for his teammates. He has the uncanny ability to make the right read, especially in ball-screens."