Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Guard Gregory Milton III, a junior college transfer to Wyoming a year ago, has become the second of the five members of the 2019-20 Cowboys basketball team who entered the transfer portal to find a new school.

Milton, 6-3, 185, announced his commitment to Cal-San Marcos on twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, TJ Taylor, a 6-6 shooting forward, announced his commitment to James Madison.

Milton appeared in all 32 of the Cowboys' games the past season, starting three. He averaged 15.5 minutes per game, scoring 122 points, an average 3.8 per game, with 25 assists and 19 turnovers.

Milton received his most extensive player time at Air Force on Feb. 22, and scored 28 points, hitting 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including four of seven from the three-point range.

Former Cowboys still looking for a school are center Tyler Morman, shooting forward Brandon Porter, and center Javier Turner, a freshman last year, whose playing time consisted of two games.