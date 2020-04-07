Mykell Robinson Opts for North Texas over Wyoming and Minnesota

The rebuild of Wyoming basketball continues for new head coach Jeff Linder.

And it is not always smooth sailing. Mykell Robinson, a 6-6, 190 pound shooting forward from Sunrise Christian Academy, announced his commitment to North Texas State. Earlier in the week, Robinson said he had narrowed his choices to Wyoming, Minnesota and North Texas, and would announce a decision on May 1.

Brandon Porter has become the fourth Cowboy to enter the transfer portal, leaving the Cowboys with four possible openings to fill. TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman entered the transfer portal earlier.

The Cowboys had only two seniors -- guards AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks -- and those openings appear to be filled in light of verbal commitments from shooting guards Drake Jeffreies, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, and Xavier DuSell, who will be a freshman from Arizona Compass Prep.

Taylor entered the transfer portal as soon as the season was over -- before the Cowboys even made a coaching change, having expressed a desire to play somewhere closer to his Chesapeake, Va.. home.

Since the hiring of Linder, guard Greg Milton, III, and forwards Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter also entered the transfer portal. After meeting with Linder it is believed they did not feel they would fit in a revamped approach, that will emphasize impactful three-point shooters.

None of the four are currently listed on the roster on the Wyoming athletics website.

Meanwhile, Riley Abercombie officially ended his stay at Boise State, committing to Rice after registering in the transfer portal.