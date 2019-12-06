Next Up: New Mexico Comes to AA Saturday to Face Cowboys In Game 2 of MW Play

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys continue Mountain West play hosting New Mexico on Saturday at 2 p.m. The University of Wyoming will honor its most dynamic player of all-time, Fennis Dembo with a jersey retirement at halftime.

Pregame activities feature Bobbleheads of Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer to the first 3,000 fans through the doors. The game will be televised on AT & T SportsNet.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Saturday with a 3-6 overall record and an 0-1 mark in the MW after falling to Air Force on Wednesday by a score of 86-77. Wyoming hit a season-high 14 three pointers and added a season best 52 percent from the field on their way to a season-high in scoring. For the season, Wyoming is allowing 62.8 points per game to rank third in the conference. Wyoming is allowing the opposition to shoot 40 percent from the field, which ranks third in the MW.

New Mexico heads to Laramie with an 8-2 overall record a 1-0 mark in conference play after downing Boise State 80-78 at home on Wednesday. The Lobos get to the free throw line this season leading the country in both attempts (254) and makes with 182. New Mexico leads the MW in field goal percentage this season at 49 percent, which ranks No. 29 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He ranks ninth in the MW in scoring and ninth in assists. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 8.9 points per game and five rebounds. He is sixth in the MW adding 2.3 triples per game. Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 8.2 points per game and is second on the team with 5.7 rebounds per game. He was 6-of-8 from the field on Wednesday.

The Lobos are led in scoring by JaQuan Lyle at 18.2 points per game. That number ranks third in the MW. He adds 5.3 assists per game to rank second in the conference. Carlton Bragg adds 12.4 points per game for the season. He leads the team grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the MW and No. 48 in the nation.

About The Series

Wyoming trails in the all-time series against the Lobos 68-73, as Saturday will mark the 142nd meeting between the two schools. Wyoming owns a 41-25 record against the Lobos in Laramie including a 88-81 win last season on March 9.

Up Next

Wyoming hosts Northern Colorado next Saturday evening at 7 p.m.