No Reprieve for Struggling Cowboy Hoops: No. 7 San Diego State at AA Wednesday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys will host seventh-ranked San Diego State on Wednesday in the Arena-Auditorium in a 7 p.m. MT start/ It marks the second-straight season a Top-10 team has visited Laramie after sixth-ranked Nevada played in the Dome of Doom last season.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the game with a 5-11 overall record after falling to Colorado State by a tally of 72-61 on Saturday. The Pokes are 0-4 in conference play this season. Wyoming ranks fourth in the MW this season allowing 66.1 points per game. The Pokes also rank fifth in the conference allowing opponents to shoot only 32 percent from behind the three point line. The Pokes have hit 30 threes over the last three games and are averaging 7.2 triples per game for the season.

SDSU heads to Laramie ranked seventh in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll and are ranked first in the Net Rankings. San Diego State and Auburn are the two only undefeated teams in the nation this season. The Aztecs rank fifth in the nation allowing only 56.8 points per game for the season. SDSU also ranks eighth in the nation allowing opponents to shoot only 36 percent from the field. The Aztecs are defeating teams by 18.9 points per game for the season, which ranks fourth in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 18.1 points per game to rank second in the Mountain West. He adds 5.6 rebounds per night and 3.5 assists, which ranks eighth in the conference. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.6 points per game and 4.3 rebounds to rank third on the team. He ranks third in the MW in three point field goals made with 41 for the season. He is shooting 36 percent from behind the arc, which ranks third in the league as well.

San Diego State is led in scoring by Malachi Flynn at 15.9 points per game and leads the team at 5.1 assists per game. He leads the MW and ranks No. 7 in the nation in assist to turnover ratio at 3.3. Matt Mitchell adds 11.7 points per game and 4.6 rebounds. Yanni Wetzell adds 10.7 points per game and adds 6.1 rebounds. He is shooting 58 percent from the field for the season.

About The Series

Wyoming trails in the all-time series 42-41 dating back to 1979. Wyoming is 3-4 all-time against the Aztecs when SDSU is ranked in the Top-25. Wyoming has taken the last two contests against the Aztecs in Laramie with SDSU ranked in the Top-25 including back-to-back season from 2012-2014.

Up Next

Wyoming hosts UNLV on Saturday in a 5 p.m. start in the Arena-Auditorium in a contest on AT & T SportsNet.