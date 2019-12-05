Notable: Fennis Dembo Returns to AA for Number Retirement on Saturday

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

POSTGAME QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH ALLEN EDWARDS

About Saturday’s Game Honoring Fennis Dembo

“It is an unbelievable deal. I can be anywhere in the country and they see Steamboat the first thing they say is Fennis Dembo. People remember his run and what kind of player he was. He was electrifying. He is a great person and tells great stories and I’m so happy for him and we want the fans come out and support Fennis. He has made an impression on his program and the State of Wyoming.”

“What I shared with the team is I thought we got into an offensive battle tonight. I thought we started the game very strong defensively and then we got caught up with the scoring piece. Our offense will come, but we have to stay true to our defense and I thought tonight we didn’t play great defense.”

“We have to defend, rebound and take care of the basketball to put ourselves in position to win basketball games.”

About Not Giving Up

“I like my group of players and the way they come and work everyday. The first four minutes of both halves, that was our brand of basketball. When your back is against the wall you like to see no give up. But we don’t want to put ourselves in that position.”

TEAM NOTES •

The Cowboys and Falcons met for the 118th time on Wednesday.

•Wyoming leads the all-time series 78-40.

•The Pokes are 41-16 all-time against the Falcons in Laramie.

•The Cowboys made a season-high 14 three pointers for the night.

•The Falcons made 17 three pointers for the game. It was the most in the Arena-Auditorium by an opponent passing 16 by Texas State in 2008.

•Wyoming shot a season-high 52 percent from the field.

•The Pokes also shot a season-best 45 percent from behind the arc.

•The Cowboy move to 8-13 all-time in MW Openers.

•The Pokes scored a season-high 77 points, while allowing a season-high 86 points.

•Head coach Allen Edwards is now 2-2 all-time in MW Openers.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

•Senior Jake Hendricks added 17 points. He hit five threes in the contest.

•Hendricks was 4-of-6 from the three point line in the first half. Last season at Air Force he finished the second half 4-of-6 for 8-of-12 from behind the arc in the last two halves against the Falcons.

•Hendricks has now scored in double-figures in for the fourth time this season and 15th time in his career.

•Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 17 points for his second game in double figures this season and the 12 time in his career,

•Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 18 points for his ninth game in double figures this season and the 21st of his career. Maldonado also dished out a career-high nine assists.

•Freshman Kenny Foster added 10 points, passing his career-high of against Oregon State.

