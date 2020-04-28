Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder is the new coach in town, having taken over the Wyoming basketball head coaching job in mid-March. He, however, has quickly molded a roster that is built around his philosophy of shooting the three and banging the defensive boards.

John Grigsby, a native of Louisville, Colo., who played his senior year at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn., will join the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on, Linder announced on Tuesday.

Grigsby becomes eighth new face on a Cowboys' basketball roster that had only two seniors last season, joining six returning players, all from the Front Range of Colorado and Wyoming. Linder admits the six were the initial focus of his recruiting efforts when he took the Cowboy job.

Grigsby is a 6-foot-9 forward, and a 52 percent shooter from three-point range in his season at Park Center High School. Grisby, who spent his first three high school years at Monarch High School in Louisville, Co., averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds per game as a senior at Park Center High School.

"We're excited for John Grigsby to join the Cowboy program," said Linder. "John's combination of size and shooting ability will be a welcomed addition to the roster.

"At 6-9, John can really space the floor as a three-point shooting threat, and he has the frame and athleticism to rebound and bang down low."

Grigsby gives the Cowboys two big men who are serious threats from outside, joining junior-to-be Hunter Thompson, a 6-10, 235-pound athlete from Pine Bluffs, Wyo. He also is the fourth player to commit to the Cowboys this spring who is 6-foot-8 or taller, a issue Linder knew he needed to address. Thompson is the only returning player who is taller than 6-foot-7.

"We appreciate the character and values that John brings to the program," said Linder. "After coaching his older brother, Roy, at Northern Colorado for two years, we developed a great relationship with John and his family."

Grigsby had scholarship offers from Army and Augustana, in addition to a number of Division II schools that included University of Sioux Falls, Western State in Gunnison, Colo., and Concordia in St. Paul, Minn.

He joins Haize Fornstrom, a junior from Pine Bluffs, as the second non-scholarship player on the Cowboy roster.

Wyoming has two remaining scholarships. Linder has said if the right fit surfaced he would sign another player, but with no seniors on the current roster the Cowboys could benefit from having a couple scholarships to offer for potential freshmen in 2021-22.

They currently have one player, Graham Ike, who is expected to be a medical redshirt in the coming season, who projects as a freshman for 2021-22. The 6-foot-9 Graham, who attended Overland High School in Aurora, Co., is recovering from January knee surgery.