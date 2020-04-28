Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder is the new coach in town, having taken over the Wyoming basketball head coaching job in mid-March. He, however, has quickly molded a roster that is built around his philosophy of shooting the three and banging the defensive boards.

John Grigsby, a native of Louisville, Colo., who played his senior year at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn., will join the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on, Linder announced on Tuesday.

Grigsby becomes eighth new face on a Cowboys' basketball roster that had only two seniors last season, joining six returning players, all from the Front Range of Colorado and Wyoming. Linder admits the six were the initial focus of his recruiting efforts when he took the Cowboy job.

Grigsby is a 6-foot-9 forward, and  a 52 percent shooter from three-point range in his season at Park Center High School. Grisby, who spent his first three high school years at Monarch High School in Louisville, Co., averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds per game as a senior at Park Center High School.

"We're excited for John Grigsby to join the Cowboy program," said Linder. "John's combination of size and shooting ability will be a welcomed addition to the roster.

"At 6-9, John can really space the floor as a three-point shooting threat, and he has the frame and athleticism to rebound and bang down low."

Grigsby gives the Cowboys two big men who are serious threats from outside, joining junior-to-be Hunter Thompson, a 6-10, 235-pound athlete from Pine Bluffs, Wyo. He also is the fourth player to commit to the Cowboys this spring who is 6-foot-8 or taller, a issue Linder knew he needed to address. Thompson is the only returning player who is taller than 6-foot-7.

"We appreciate the character and values that John brings to the program," said Linder. "After coaching his older brother, Roy, at Northern Colorado for two years, we developed a great relationship with John and his family."

Grigsby had scholarship offers from Army and Augustana, in addition to a number of Division II schools that included University of Sioux Falls, Western State in Gunnison, Colo., and Concordia in St. Paul, Minn. 

He joins Haize Fornstrom, a junior from Pine Bluffs, as the second non-scholarship player on the Cowboy roster.

Wyoming has two remaining scholarships. Linder has said if the right fit surfaced he would sign another player, but with no seniors on the current roster the Cowboys could benefit from having a couple scholarships to offer for potential freshmen in 2021-22. 

They currently have one player, Graham Ike, who is expected to be a medical redshirt in the coming season, who projects as a freshman for 2021-22. The 6-foot-9 Graham, who attended Overland High School in Aurora, Co., is recovering from January knee surgery.

bkbroster
Comments

Men's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

There Was A Celebration and Now There Are Concerns For Cowboys on Defense

LBs Wilson, Maluia both go in NFL draft, DB Hall signs as free agent, leaving three voids on defense

Tracy Ringolsby

Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

Ralph Fawcz averaged 48.6 yards per punt at Cache (Okla.) High School

Tracy Ringolsby

Louisiana's No. 1 Ranked High School Tennis Player Commits to Wyoming

Alyse Cormier felt Wyoming provided "perfect combination" for her college career

Tracy Ringolsby

Maluia Cashes In, Joins Wilson As Drafted Cowboys

Maluia and Wilson among 10 Mountain West Players Selected in NFL Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

Logan Wilson: Cowboy Tough, and NFL Evaluators Took Notice

Wyoming linebacker projected to become fourth Cowboy since 1990 to be drafted in third round or higher

Tracy Ringolsby

by

MrShields

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboy TJ Taylor Commits to James Madison University

Four other Cowboys remain in transfer portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboys Head Basketball Coach McClain Joins Georgia Staff

McClain one of two coaches in Wyoming history to enjoy three consecutive 20-win seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Napoli's -- An Italian Delight in Cheyenne -- Open for Pickup, Delivery and DoorDash

Enjoy an Italian Delight in Wyoming's Capital City -- Pickup or Delivery

Tracy Ringolsby

Wilson In Line to Join Elite Group of Wyoming Natives Selected in NFL Draft

A late riser in the draft, he could be only 21st player in University of Wyoming history to go in top three rounds.

Tracy Ringolsby