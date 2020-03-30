On the Phone: Cowboys Basketball Offers Two Shooting Forwards

Welcome to 7220
Two weeks on the job, and Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder is moving full-speed ahead in working to patch the offensive holes that have plagued the Cowboys the last two years -- even if he is and his staff are limited to phone contacts instead of face-to-face meetings.

Shooting forwards Mykell Robinson, who played on the Sunrise Christian Academy post-graduate team this past season, and Tony Sanders from Gulliver Prep in Miami have both received offers from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys received verbal commitments two weeks ago from shooting guard Xavier Dusell of Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Ariz., and over the weekend, Drake Jeffries of Indian Hills Community College announced the selection of Wyoming, as well.

While Dusell and Jeffries step into spots that opened up with the departure of seniors AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks, the Cowboys figure to have at least four more openings. They never filled the void from last summer's departure of Trace Young, and currently have three players in the transfer portal who indicated they plan to transfer -- TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman.

The Cowboys also have an offer out to Anthony Avanzo, a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis College. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound shooter would fit well on a roster in which there currently is no potential senior for 2020-21.

Sanders is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound three-star recruit out of the Miami area. He averaged 20.6 points and 7.2 rebound per game in Gulliver Prep's 30-game season. 

In addition to Wyoming, 247 preps reports Sanders has offers from Dayton, Florida State, Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Yale, Florida and Florida Gulf Coast. 

Robinson, who is 6-7, 190 pounds and from Missouri City, Tex., opted to spend an extra year at Sunrise Christian, playing on the graduate team, which is comparable to prep school, meaning he would have four years eligibility.

He has offers from Tulsa, Austin Peay, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi Valley State, University of San Diego, North Texas and Mount Saint Marys.

