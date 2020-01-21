Welcome to 7220
Rugged Road: Struggling Cowboys Square off With No. 4 Rank San Diego State Tuesday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

SAN DIEGO -- The challenges continue for the Cowboy basketball team.

The Cowboys are on the road Tuesday, facing fourth-ranked San Diego State, which handed the Cowboys a 72-52 loss at the Auditorium-Arena on Jan. 8.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the game with a 5-15 overall record after falling to Fresno State 65-50 on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys are averaging 9.4 three pointers per game during conference play to rank third in the Mountain West. Wyoming is averaging 7.4 per game for the season. The Pokes hit 10 threes in the contest on Saturday against Fresno State. Wyoming also defends the three point line ranking fifth in the conference holding opponents to 32 percent.

SDSU heads to into Tuesday’s game ranked fourth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll and are ranked first in the Net Rankings. San Diego State is the two only undefeated teams in the nation this season. The Aztecs rank fourth in the nation allowing only 56.7 points per game for the season. SDSU also ranks seventh in the nation allowing opponents to shoot only 36 percent from the field. The Aztecs are defeating teams by 18.2 points per game for the season, which ranks third in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 17.4 points per game to rank fourth in the Mountain West. He adds 5.9 rebounds per night and 4.0 assists, which ranks fifth in the conference. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds to rank third on the team. He ranks third in the MW in three point field goals made with 45 for the season. He is shooting 35 percent from behind the arc, which rank fourth in the league.

San Diego State is led in scoring by Malachi Flynn at 16.5 points per game and leads the team at 5.1 assists per game. He leads the MW and ranks No. 11 in the nation in assist to turnover ratio at 3.0. Matt Mitchell adds 11.1 points per game and 5.0 rebounds. Yanni Wetzell adds 12.2 points per game and adds 6.5 rebounds. He is shooting 60 percent from the field for the season.

About The Series

Wyoming trails in the all-time series 43-41 dating back to 1979. Wyoming is 3-5 all-time against the Aztecs when SDSU is ranked in the Top-25. The Cowboys are 12-27 all-time against the Aztecs in San Diego.

Up Next

Wyoming returns to action next Tuesday hosting Utah State in the Arena-Auditorium for a 9 p.m. MT start on ESPNU.

Men's Hoops

So Much for the Good Times: Cowboys Head to No. 7 San Diego State In Season That Went From Bad To Worse

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Close Out Weekend in Tulsa, Dropping Final Match against Hurricanes

Tracy Ringolsby

Rolovich's Raiders: New Washington State Head Coach Adds 3 Wyoming Assistants to Defensive Staff

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Track and Field Teams Make Impression at Air Force InvitationalDraft SharePreviewPublish

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Opens Spring Schedule With Wins Against Montana State and Louisiana Tech

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Can't Take Next Step; Loss to Fresno State Leaves Them Winless in MW Play

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Swim Teams Wrap Up Duel Action With Losses at UNLV

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Latest Victim of Fresno State, Bulldogs Ran MW Record to 7-0 With 89-59 Win

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Day at the Rockies -- Spring Version

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Track and Field Teams Soar at Air Force Invitational

Tracy Ringolsby