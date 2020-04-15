Signed, Sealed and Delivered: A Look at Linder's 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class

Jeff Linder took a new job and found himself in a whole new world of recruiting.

With the coronavirus restriction, his work was done on the phone, getting a late start with his mid-March addition as Wyoming's head basketball coach, and then finding himself and his staff limited to delivering recruiting sales pitches from afar.

It's not perfect, but the results aren't bad.

By noon on Monday, the Cowboys had received the signed letters of intent from junior college transfers Drake Jeffries, a 6-5, 185-pound shooting guard from Indian Hills Community College; Drew Lamont, a 6-8, 225-pound power forward from Indoam Rover Community College, and Eoin Nelson, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward from Otero Junior College.

"In a short period of time and under less than ideal circumstances, with COVID-19, our staff was able to assemble a tremendous recruiting class," Linder said. "We identified the areas where we need improvement in order to compliment the returning players and build upon the momentum they created at the end of the season."

Nelson, a native of Ireland, played on one year at Otero, and will have three years of eligibility with the Cowboys. Jeffries and Lamont both have two years of eligibility.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were still expecting signed letters from high school recruits Xavier DuSell, a 6-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Arizona Compass Prep, and Marcus Williams, a 6-2, 170-pound guard from Dickinson (Tx) High School.

They both originally committed to play for Linder at Northern Colorado, but opted to change their college choioce to Wyoming when Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards as the Cowboys head coach.

A Look At the Players who have submitted signed letters of intent:

Drake Jeffries, 6-5, 185, Guard, Mattoon, Ill., Indian Hills Community College



Jeffries is a native of Mattoon, Ill. and will have two seasons of eligibility. He spent last season playing at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa for head coach, Hank Plona and was a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Jeffries earned First Team All-Region Honors. He averaged 9.8 points per game for the season in 21 minutes per game. One of the top three-point shooters in junior college basketball, Jeffries connected on 45 percent of his three-point attempts hitting 86 for the season. During conference play, Jeffries hit 47 percent of his three-point attempts. He also added 2.9 rebounds per game from his guard position and 1.1 assists. He helped lead his team to a second seed in the National Tournament.



Prior to his time at Indian Hills, Jeffries redshirted and played one season at Minot State in North Dakota. After redshirting as a freshman, during his redshirt freshman season, Jeffries added 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 40 percent from behind the arc in 32 games with 15 starts.



He played at Mattoon High School. He is a two-time all-conference and all-area performer for Mattoon High School in basketball and earned a state qualifier in the triple jump, finishing 11th in state, in track & field. He also competed in football and soccer for Mattoon.



Jeffries also received offers from Indiana State, Drake, Illinois-Chicago and Detroit.



Linder on Jeffries

"Drake comes to Wyoming regarded as one of the best shooters in all of junior college basketball. Drake is a late bloomer and has really improved as a player, both physically and from a skill standpoint in the years since high school. Playing in the D2 ranks and then for one of the best junior college programs in the nation at Indian Hills Community College has helped prepare him to help the Cowboys from day one. Drake is not only a skilled perimeter shooter and scorer, but he brings excellent length and athleticism to the perimeter. We love the character, maturity and leadership ability that Drake brings to the Wyoming program."

Eoin Nelson, 6-10, 225, Forward, Dublin, Ireland, Otero Junior College



Nelson is a native of Dublin, Ireland and will have three seasons of eligibility. He played last season at Otero Junior College in Colorado for head coach, Cole Dewey. He added six points per game and 5.8 rebounds per night. An aggressive offensive player in the post, Nelson shot 58 percent from the field. He recorded 22 points against Laramie County Community College for a season high. He grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against North Platte Community College.



Nelson played nationally for his country on numerous occasions. At the U20 European Championships, Nelson added 9.7 points per game and six rebounds. At the U18 European Championships, Nelson recorded 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 10 minutes of action per game.



He played club basketball for UCD Marian in Dublin, Ireland. He helped lead his team to the National Club Finals in 2018.



He also received offers from Boise State, Florida Gulf Coast, and Montana State.



Linder on Nelson

"We're excited for Eoin to join the Cowboys. As a developing player, who is young in the game of basketball, we're excited that Eoin's best days are ahead of him. Eoin's background in Gaelic football and hurling while growing up in Ireland bring a physicality and toughness to the table. Big guys that can run the floor and have great hands are a commodity in college basketball, and Eoin can do both. Eoin is a quick learner as well as a phenomenal athlete who has improved by leaps and bounds the last couple of years. We look forward to his continued development in Laramie." Linder said.





Drew LaMont, 6-8, 225, Forward, Plantation, Fla., Indian River State College

Lamont is a native of Plantation, Fla. and will have two seasons of eligibility. He spent last season playing at Indian River State College for head coach Charlie Wilson, as that program is one of the top junior college programs in the nation. He earned first Team All-southern Conference, as he recorded 12.8 points per game to rank second on the team. He also shot 41 percent and made 84 shots from behind the arc and ranked third on the team grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game.



Prior to his time at Indian River State College, LaMont spent one season at American University. He recorded 3.5 points per game as a true freshman. He played 17.5 minutes per game and started three contests. He shot 36 percent from behind the arc and added 1.7 rebounds per game and nearly one assist per game.



He played at American Heritage High School for head coach Brent Maffett. He scored over 1,000 career points and as a senior, LaMont averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds per game. He is the son of Dave LaMont, a play-by-play announcer for ESPN. His father has called numerous Cowboy Football games for the network.



LaMont also received offers from Central Michigan, App State, Stony Brook, McNeese State and Jacksonville.



Linder on LaMont



"Were ecstatic to welcome a forward of Drew's caliber to the Cowboy Men's Basketball program. Drew comes from a family of athletes with his brother Drake having played basketball at Western Michigan and his mother Jennifer having been a swimmer at USC. As a player, Drew brings an ability to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting and feel for spacing. Players with his size at 6'8 and skill level are never easy to find in recruiting. Additionally, Drew's experience of having been at both the D1 and junior college level provides great perspective and preparedness for our roster. We look forward to Drew making shots at a high level in the Double A."