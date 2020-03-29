Take Three: Cowboys Add 3-Point Whiz Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Junior College.

With restrictions on coaching traveling and players visiting campus in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19, recently hired Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder said working the phones was just fine. He broke into coaching at the college level as an assistant coach at Division II Emporia State and Midland Junior College.

The budgets didn't call for travel.

"Been through it," he said.

And he hasn't lost his touch.

Drake Jeffries, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Indian Hills Junior College announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Saturday, the second commit in less two weeks of the Linder-era in Laramie.

The commitment was first reported by GoWyoGo.com.

check out the video highlights: https://youtu.be/VJ0XNt5H5nw

Earlier this week, guard Xavier Dusell, who originally committed to Northern Colorado when Linder was the coach, decommitted and announced he would join Linder at Wyoming.

Jeffries was known to also have offers Indiana State and Drake. He is the perfect fit for Linder's offensive system that put a focus on three-point shots. Jeffries was 89-for-192 from three-point range at Indian Hills, where he started 20 of the 33 games in which he played, including his final 20 games.

A native of Matoon, Ill., Jeffries originally attended Minot State, but after playing as a redshirt freshman opted to transfer to Indian Hills, a junior college power that was 30-3 in the 2019-20 season, and bound for the NJCAA championship tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., which was canelled because of COVID-19.

Overall, Jeffries average 9.8 points per game at Indian Hills -- 11.7 in the 20 games he started. And he hit 44.8 percent of his three-point shots -- 89 of 192.

That's an area of a game that Linder showed at Northern Colorado he encouraged, and in a phone session with media following his hiring at Wyoming, he said he would not sacrifice offense in recruiting a player.