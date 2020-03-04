The Border War Arrives in Vegas: Wyoming vs. CSU 1st Round Tournament Matchup

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS – The Wyoming Cowboys open the Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT against No. 6 Colorado State in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The First Round game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with Nate Kreckman on the play-by-play and Marty Fletcher on color.

Fans can watch and listen to the contest as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.



A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads to Las Vegas with a 7-23 overall record and finished conference play with a 2-16 record. The Cowboys fell on the road at Fresno State on Saturday by a score of 63-55. UW is 12-19 all-time in MW Tournament contests and are 2-6 all-time in the First Round. The Pokes hit 10 three-pointers at Fresno State and have hit double-digit three pointers in back-to-back games for the first time since the first two contests on the MW schedule in early December. The Cowboys have hit 30 three-pointers over the last three games.



Colorado State heads into the contest with a 20-11 overall record and finished conference play at 11-7. The Rams defeated Air Force on Saturday at home by a score of 87-74. CSU shares the basketball at a high clip this season ranking second in the MW with 15.6 assists per game, which also ranks No. 21 in the nation. The Rams also lead the conference this season getting to the free throw line with 681 attempts, as that number ranks No. 18.



Each Team's Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldanado. He adds 16.4 points per game to rank sixth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for sixth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.6 rebounds per night. He is nearing 500 points for the season, as he currently sits at 491 points. SeniorJake Hendricks adds 10.1 points per night. He entered the top-10 in single-season three pointers ranking seventh with 80 triples this season ranking ninth. He has 147 three-pointers for his career, tied for ninth in UW history with Hayden Dalton.



The Rams are led in scoring by freshman Isiah Stevens at 13 points per game. He also adds 4.6 assists per game to rank third in the MW. Senior Nico Carvacho, the conference's all-time leading rebounder adds 12.6 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per night to lead the MW and rank No. 11 in the nation. Freshman David Roddy adds 11.7 points per game for the season and is second on the team grabbing 5.7 boards per game.



About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Rams 135-98 in a series that dates back to 1911. Colorado State took both game this season including a comeback win over the Pokes in Laramie by a score of 77-70 on Feb. 15. Wyoming owns a 3-2 record against the Rams in conference tournaments.



Up Next

The winner of Wednesday's contest will advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Nevada in a 9:30 MT contest on CBS Sports Network.

