A flurry of NBA declarations has shaken up the odds for winning the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Villanova has jumped from 28-to-1 to 7-to-1, becoming the favorite, just ahead of Iowa, which went from 50-to-1 to 15-to-2.

San Diego State, which went from 25-to-1 to 20-to-1, is the only Mountain West Conference team among the 54 that BetOnline.ag has listed in its latest update.