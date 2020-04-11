Welcome to 7220
The Story of the Man Who Invented the Modern Day Jump Shot

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletics

Laramie -- The life of University of Wyoming basketball legend Kenny Sailors has been beautifully captured in the film JUMP SHOT THE KENNY SAILORS STORY, and the online premiere of the film has been set for Thursday-Saturday, April 16-18.

The 79-minute film may now be preordered online at jumpshotmovie.com for a rental fee of only $7.99. Ten percent of the proceeds from the online rental fee and 100 percent of “Give” Funds will go to benefit the Convoy of Hope for COVID-19 meals in under-served communities.

The film features basketball greats Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Fennis Dembo, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Kiki Vandeweghe, Clark Kellogg, Tim Legler, David Goldberg, Lou Carnesecca, Mark Price, Chip Engelland and many more.

From Executive Producer Stephen Curry, the award-winning film JUMP SHOT celebrates the true story of Kenny Sailors, the forgotten basketball legend who introduced the jump shot, became a two-time collegiate All-American and NBA pioneer, revolutionized the sport for women, served as a U.S. Marine in World War II and then quietly faded into history.

“I’m inspired by Kenny Sailor’s story because I’ve been playing basketball since I was five, and ever since I picked up the ball, shooting a jump shot was just second nature to me. To know the person that Kenny was and what he stood for, that is something that is very inspirational. I hope to have as much of an impact as Kenny did.”

— Steph Curry

The film is directed and produced by Jacob Hamilton. Hamilton was joined in the project by producer Russell Wayne Groves, executive producer/producer Mary Beth Minnis and producer Ty Nathan Clark.

How to watch the film? It’s simple!

•Visit jumpshotmovie.com and click “Click to Preorder Now”

•Click “sign up,” Enter email, create password (this is for added security), and credit card information.

•Check your email for confirmation email and confirm!

•The film will be available starting April 16th through the 18th (You’ll also receive an email notification reminding you when the film is available)

•Once you begin the rental process you have a 48-hour window to watch the film.

•The film is available to rent EVERYWHERE?! This is a global release!! Have some friends and family that live in a different country? They can enjoy the film too!

About Convoy of Hope Charitable Organization?

Convoy of Hope is providing millions of meals to families across the US in response to COVID-19. It was important to the producers that they didn’t turn a blind eye that there are millions of families affected by this crisis. They wanted to help and play an active part giving back. They’re sure Kenny would approve.

