Thompson Sidelined with Mono; TJ Taylor Assuming Increased Role

Last weekend, Hunter Thompson was limited to nine minutes of playing time in the

Cowboys only conference win of the season at San Jose.

And he hasn't played in the two games since.

Thompson, who had averaged 28.1 minutes per game in his Cowboys' career prior to the game at San Jose, was initially slowed by a cold/flu, but an allergic reaction to medicine he was prescribed led to an allergic reaction.

And the cold/flu has since evolved into mononucleosis.

With Thompson sidelined, TJ Taylor has seen a drastic upturn in is playing time. Taylor has played 74 minutes in the last two Cowboys game, is 36 minutes in Saturday's loss at New Mexico just one minute less than Hunter Maldonado, who led the Cowboys in playing time.

Taylor had seen action in only four of the 10 games since Jan. 1 before the back-to-back starts.

Without explaining why Thompson wasn't available, Cowboys Coach Allen Edwards did not sound optimistic about getting Thompson back any time soon in his regular radio interview following the Cowboys 97-68 loss at New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

"This is a good time to look at it a little bit and see how we can proceed without Thompson," said Edwards. "Look at how we can get TJ in and out of the game without playing as many minutes, and being our physical inside presence."

What compounds the challenge for the Cowboys in the absence of Thompson is the 6-10 forward from Pine Bluffs has had to assume a bigger inside role in light of the fact junior college transfer Tyler Morman, a junior college transfer from Florida Southwestern, has appeared in only two games this season for 28 minutes, total, because of a migraine problem.