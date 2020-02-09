Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Thompson Sidelined with Mono; TJ Taylor Assuming Increased Role

Tracy Ringolsby

Last weekend, Hunter Thompson was limited to nine minutes of playing time in the 
Cowboys only conference win of the season at San Jose.

And he hasn't played in the two games since.

Thompson, who had averaged 28.1 minutes per game in his Cowboys' career prior to the game at San Jose, was initially slowed by a cold/flu, but an allergic reaction to medicine he was prescribed led to an allergic reaction.

And the cold/flu has since evolved into mononucleosis.

tandc

With Thompson sidelined, TJ Taylor has seen a drastic upturn in is playing time. Taylor has played 74 minutes in the last two Cowboys game, is 36 minutes in Saturday's loss at New Mexico just one minute less than Hunter Maldonado, who led the Cowboys in playing time.

Taylor had seen action in only four of the 10 games since Jan. 1 before the back-to-back starts. 

Without explaining why Thompson wasn't available, Cowboys Coach Allen Edwards did not sound optimistic about getting Thompson back any time soon in his regular radio interview following the Cowboys 97-68 loss at New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

"This is a good time to look at it a little bit and see how we can proceed without Thompson," said Edwards. "Look at how we can get TJ in and out of the game without playing as many minutes,  and being our physical inside presence."

What compounds the challenge for the Cowboys in the absence of Thompson is the 6-10 forward from Pine Bluffs has had to assume a bigger inside role in light of the fact junior college transfer Tyler Morman, a junior college transfer from Florida Southwestern, has appeared in only two games this season for 28 minutes, total, because of a migraine problem.

Comments

Men's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buchanan Upsets No. 7 Geer, But Cowboys Drop Showdown with 7th-Ranked Oklahoma State

Buchanan Upsets No. 7 Geer, But Cowboys Drop Showdown with 7th-Ranked Oklahoma State

Tracy Ringolsby

Another Day, Another Diving Record for Cowgirls Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes

Another Day, Another Diving Record for Cowgirls Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes

Tracy Ringolsby

New Mexico Gets Healthy -- In the Lineup and On the Court -- at Expense of Cowboys

New Mexico Gets Healthy -- In the Lineup and On the Court -- at Expense of Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Distance Squads Claim 1st Place in Men's and Women's Mile at UCCS Invitational

Wyoming Distance Squads Claim 1st Place in Men's and Women's Mile at UCCS Invitational

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Rally Falls Short; Drops Overtime Decision to New Mexico at the AA

Cowgirls Rally Falls Short; Drops Overtime Decision to New Mexico at the AA

Tracy Ringolsby

Clean Sweep: Cowgirls Tennis Blanks Seattle, Montana State in Friday Doubleheader

Clean Sweep: Cowgirls Tennis Blanks Seattle, Montana State in Friday Doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming's Record-Setting Mirafuentes Claims 1st Place at Air Force for 2nd Day

Wyoming's Record-Setting Mirafuentes Claims 1st Place at Air Force for 2nd Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Soccer Has 7-Game Spring Schedule

Wyoming Soccer Has 7-Game Spring Schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Have Saturday Appointment with New Mexico in Albuquerque

Cowboys Have Saturday Appointment with New Mexico in Albuquerque

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Host New Mexico in `Bounce Cancer' Game Saturday

Cowgirls Host New Mexico in `Bounce Cancer' Game Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby