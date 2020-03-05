Will Cinderella Continue to Dance or Will Carriage Turn Into a Pumpkin for Cowboys vs. Nevada on Thursday?

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS– The Wyoming Cowboys continue their 2020 Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship run on Thursday, with a 9:30 p.m. (MT) tipoff against No. 3 Nevada in the tournament quafter finals at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The quarterfinal matchup will be on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz on play-by-play and Dan Dickau on color.

Fans can watch and listen to the contest as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming enters the quarterfinals with an 8-23 overall record and a 2-16 conference ledger. The Cowboys took down rival Colorado State, 80-74, in the first round of the tournament. Wyoming is 13-19 all-time in the MW Tournament and is 7-7 all-time in the quarterfinals. The Pokes hit a season-high 46.2 percent of their three-point shots against the Rams, and had a season-high 19 assists compared to a season-low seven turnovers. Wyoming has hit double-digit threes in three straight games, and are averaging 11.0 made threes per game over the last three games.

The Wolf Pack head into Thursday’s contest with a 19-11 overall record and went 12-6 in conference play. Nevada has won six of the last seven games contests. The Wolf Pack grabs 29.7 defensive rebounds per game to rank fourth in the nation. Nevada also leads the MW in three-point field goal percentage at 38 percent. That number ranks ninth in the nation this season. The Wolf Pack Average 10 three pointers per game, a number that leads the conference and ranks tenth in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.3 points per game to rank sixth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for sixth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.5 rebounds per night. He eclipsed 500 points for the season against Colorado State, totaling 504 on the year. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 10.3 points per night. He entered the top-10 in single-season three pointers ranking sixth with 84 triples this season. He has 151 three-pointers for his career, as he is ninth in UW history after passing Hayden Dalton.

Nevada is led in scoring by Jalen Harris at 21.8 points per game to lead the MW and rank No. 10 in the nation. He was named the MW Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-MW. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds at 6.3 per game and assists at 3.9 per game. Jazz Johnson adds 15.9 points per game and is shooting 42 percent from behind the arc to lead the conference and rank No. 17 in the nation. Lindsey Drew adds 11. 1 points per and a team-high 6.6 rebounds. He also adds 4.1 assists per game for fourth in the MW.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Wolf Pack 14-9 and are 1-0 against the Wolf Pack in neutral site games. Nevada took both contests this season by a combined six points.

Up Next

The winner of contest will move on to the semifinals on Friday evening at 9:30 p.m. in a game on CBS Sports Network.