Wyoming Basketball Receives Two More Verbal Commitments

Combo Guard Marcus Williams was the first commitment last fall to Northern Colorado basketball. The day UNC coach Jeff Linder resigned a month ago to become the new head coach at Wyoming, Williams decommitted from UNC.

Speculation was he would eventually rejoin Linder in Laramie.

Thursday, speculation became reality. Williams, who attended Dickinson High School in the Houston area, announced he is committed to Wyoming.

"That's my guy," Williams said of Linder. "I am really close to the guy."

And several hours later, the Cowboys hit on another recruit. Drew LaMont, a 6-foot-8 forward from Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fla., announced he was committed to Wyoming.

The announcements from Williams and LaMont give the Cowboys four commitments in advance of next Wednesday's opening of the spring singing period. Earlier, shooting guards Drake Jeffries, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, and Xavier DeSell from Arizona Compass Prep, announced their commitments.

The Cowboys still have at three scholarship openings.

The 6-2, 170-pound Williams was rated the 35th best player in Texas by Texas Hoops and one of the top 10 in the Houston area.

"Coaching Marcus was fun," said Eric Dixon, Williams' coach on the AAU Team Harden. "He's a kid who has a great feel for the game and is very patient. Whenever we needed a stop, I didn't have to tell him. He knew what to do.



"Whenever we needed a basket, he made it happen, whether it was setting up a teammate or attacking himself. He is a true teammate who doesn't care about individual stats, but would rather celebrate a win with his team. With Marcus, you're getting a player who has your back and is ready to go to battle every step of the way."

Williams said he has not physically been to Laramie, but he did take a virtual tour of the Wyoming campus, and athletic facilities and was impressed. Most of all, though, the decision was built on playing for Linder.

"The basketball mind he has, the way he breaks down a game, the way he coaches an offense that he runs," Williams said of what he likes about Linder. "I feel he can help me reach my goals."

LaMont averaged 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29 games -- 27 starts --- at Indian River after spending his freshman year at American University. More significant in Linder's game plan, LaMont hit 40.8 percent of his shots from three-point range and 82.6 perecent of his free throw attempts.

"Coach Linder's style of play will fit my game," said Lamont. "I'm excited to get to work and help bring a conference championship to Laramie."

He opted for Wyoming over Stony Brook, Central Michigan, Appalachian State and McNeese State, which is coached by former Wyoming coach Heath Schroyer.

The Cowboys have four players from last year in the Transfer Portal -- TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III, Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter. Technically, they could all withdraw from the portal if there is mutual agreement.

Taylor, however, entered the Transfer Portal before Allen Edwards was fired and has indicated he would like to finish his college career with a school closer to his home in Virginia. The other three applied to the Transfer Portal after discussions with Linder about his vision of the style of play and type of player he wants at Wyoming.

The Cowboys also have a scholarship that went unfilled a year ago.