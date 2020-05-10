Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Basketball Recruit Marcus Williams Earns Texas All-State Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming basketball recruit Marcus Williams adds to his list of accomplishments with his selection to 1st  Team All-Greater Houston, and was a 3rd team Texas All-State selection.

Williams originally committed to Northern Colorado, signing his letter-of-intent last November, but UNC allowed him out of the commitment when head coach Jeff Linder resigned to become the head coach at Wyoming. His belief in Linder was underscored by his decision to come to Wyoming.

After being allowed out of his commitment to Northern Colorado the 6-foot-2 Williams also was approached by DePaul and Washington State, but did not hesitate on committing to Wyoming, even though he has never been to Laramie.

Williams, who helped lead Williams to the Texas Class 6-A semi-finals, averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game his senior year. He was selected the Houston-area MVP.

Men's Hoops

Josh Allen Has No Fear -- Knock Him Down and He Gets Back Up

Tracy Ringolsby

Sophomore Cooper Making A Mark For Wyoming Track and Field

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball's Ken DeWeese Among 50 Most Impactful Mid-Major Assistants

Tracy Ringolsby

Lynden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Buffalo Bills Center Mitch Morse on Josh Allen -- A Winner

Tracy Ringolsby

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Tracy Ringolsby

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Tracy Ringolsby