Wyoming Basketball Recruit Marcus Williams Earns Texas All-State Honors

Wyoming basketball recruit Marcus Williams adds to his list of accomplishments with his selection to 1st Team All-Greater Houston, and was a 3rd team Texas All-State selection.

Williams originally committed to Northern Colorado, signing his letter-of-intent last November, but UNC allowed him out of the commitment when head coach Jeff Linder resigned to become the head coach at Wyoming. His belief in Linder was underscored by his decision to come to Wyoming.

After being allowed out of his commitment to Northern Colorado the 6-foot-2 Williams also was approached by DePaul and Washington State, but did not hesitate on committing to Wyoming, even though he has never been to Laramie.

Williams, who helped lead Williams to the Texas Class 6-A semi-finals, averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game his senior year. He was selected the Houston-area MVP.