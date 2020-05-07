Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Basketball's Ken DeWeese Among 50 Most Impactful Mid-Major Assistants

Tracy Ringolsby

No surprise when new Wyoming coach Jeff Linder quickly added Ken DeWeese as an assistant on the Cowboys' coaching staff. DeWeese, who had been on Linder's staff at Northern Colorado, hss been recognized as one of the 50 Most Impactful Mid-Major assistants by Silver Waves Media.

Mountain West assistants recognized along with DeWeese are Eric Peterson and David Ragland of Utah State, Jay Barsh of Boise State, Ali Farokmanesh of Colorado State, and DeMarlo Slocum of UNLV.

DeWeese is known for his impact as a recruiter, which was evidence by the fact that the Cowboys did not have a single player commit during the fall period, but came up with seven signees in the month of April. With his assistance, in a matter of days, Linder put together what Rivals ranked the best signing class in the MW and 47th nationally.

DeWeese and Linder combined to put together a program at Northern Colorado that in its second through four seasons won a total of 69 games, with 20 or more wins in each of the three seasons. The Bears had only two previous 20-win seasons in school history.

Prior to his time at Northern Colorado, DeWeese spent six seasons helping UTEP amass 120+ wins. DeWeese's 2013 recruiting class at UTEP was ranked in the Top 25 by numerous outlets and included a national Top 100 recruit in Vincent Hunter, who earned First Team All-Conference honors in just his second year with the program. 

His recruiting also helped lay the groundwork in one season at Utah Valley that translated a 12-18 record to seasons of 19 and 20 wins. 

 DeWeese got his start at Mary Hardin-Baylor where the program was able to compile an 85-27 record in four seasons, two NCAA Division III tournament berths, and an appearance in the 2013 D3 National Championship game.

Lynden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2021 Lands Top West Coast Prpospect Emily Mellema

Tracy Ringolsby

Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

With Wyoming's addition of Oden, Rivals ranks Cowboy's draft 47th best in Division I basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Buffalo Bills Center Mitch Morse on Josh Allen -- A Winner

Morse said key for a quarterback is confidence, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has it

Tracy Ringolsby

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Medlin has been factor in Wyoming tennis having four All-Mountain West performers last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Wyoming basketball projected as 5th best team in MW for 2020-2021 by Fansided

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Life at the college level: Wyoming football adds kicker but has four players register in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Wyoming guard Gregory Milton III commits to Cal-San Marcos

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Wyoming Tennis has Cowgirl selected All-MW Singles Team for 12th year in a row

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Wyoming wrestlers Bridges and Samuelson both All-America and Scholar All-America selections

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Wyoming football welcomes a dual-quarterback attack with healthy return of Sean Chambers

Tracy Ringolsby